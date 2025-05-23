My New Husband Publicly Shamed My Kids, I Made Him Taste His Own Medicine

The woman gave us a little insight into her family life, saying, “I’ve got 2 kids from my 1st marriage. Now I have a new husband, Mike. From the very start, he’s been mad about how I raised my kids. Once, at a family dinner, Mike stood up, looked at me, then at my kids, and yelled, ‘Can’t you all see that they behave inappropriately, they don’t dance, they look like they hook up on that scene!’”

The woman added, “My kids, Anna (15f) and Noah (17m), have been dancing together in competitive Latin ballroom since they were little. They’re both extremely dedicated—practicing several days a week, traveling for competitions, and working with a coach, who’s known for training serious dancers. The routines are expressive, full of flair, and yes, require close coordination, but they’re completely appropriate for their age group.

My husband, Mike (39m), and I have been married for six years. He’s been in the kids’ lives since they were in elementary school, and they’ve always treated him like a stepdad. In the beginning, he was supportive—driving them to competitions, clapping in the audience, helping with costumes and makeup prep.

But over the past couple of years, his attitude shifted. He started making little comments—at first subtle, but then more blunt—about how much time they spend dancing, and how ‘intense’ the routines look. I shut it down hard. We fought over it. He promised he’d stop saying things like that.”