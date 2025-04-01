My MIL Destroyed My Birthday Gift and Now She Wants Me to Fund Her Living

My MIL has been making a fuss about her birthday the entire year, and she told us exactly what she wanted. She even sent links, specs, and “friendly reminders” in the family group chat. So my husband and I got her the exact gift she asked for—down to the color.

But when she saw the gift, she slammed it into the trash can, shattering it. She didn’t even try to fake appreciation. Just full-on rage mode like we handed her a bag of garbage. Then she stormed off, mumbling about how we were “selfish.”

A few weeks later, she asked me to help with her rent. She's acting all sweet, like the whole birthday tantrum never happened. I asked, “Are you asking me to pay your bills after you literally smashed a gift I spent my hard-earned money on?” She goes silent for a second, then sighs dramatically, “I was just disappointed that you didn’t put more thought into it.”

I nearly threw my phone. I said that maybe if she hadn’t shattered her birthday present in a fit of entitlement, she’d have more goodwill from me. She huffed, called me disrespectful, and hung up.

Now she’s running to the rest of the family, painting me as the villain. I’m getting texts saying, “But she’s family!” and “She’s an elder!” No, she’s an adult who made a choice.