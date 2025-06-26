I Refuse to Answer My MIL’s Calls After My FIL Passed, Even Though She Was Always There for Us

Three months ago, Robert, Jake’s father, died of a heart attack. It was sudden and unexpected. Carol was devastated. She called us that same morning, crying so hard that I could barely understand her. Since Jake couldn’t take off work, I packed up Emma and drove the two hours to Carol’s house in Connecticut.

Carol looked hollow. I stayed for three nights. I cooked meals. I cleaned up after a steady stream of visitors. I listened while she cried. I held her hand. I did all of this while trying to keep a teething toddler calm, fed, and on some kind of sleep schedule, which, honestly, just didn’t happen.

The second time I went, the same thing happened. Carol slept until noon, woke up crying, and I made coffee, did dishes, and tried to smile for the constant stream of visitors. I hadn’t had a full night’s sleep in weeks.

By the third visit, I was unraveling. One night, after putting Emma down on a thin mattress on the floor of the guest room, I sat in the bathroom and cried into a towel. I cried not for Carol, but for myself. I cried for how invisible I felt. For how no one ever asked if I was okay. Not Carol. Not Jake.