My Husband Lied About Leaving Our Cat at a Shelter—the Reality Was Beyond Pain

"Hi Bright Side,

My name is Molly, and I never thought I’d find myself writing something like this, but I’m devastated, and I need to talk to someone about it. Perhaps putting my feelings down on paper will help me to breathe again.

June wasn’t just a pet; she was part of the family for 5 years. She was a purebred Ragdoll with soft fur and ocean-blue eyes. I adopted her before I met my husband, Evan. She was by my side through every storm. She slept curled up behind my knees. She would meow softly when I cried. She knew me!!!

Evan never liked her, though. He said she was ’too spoiled,’ and that she shed everywhere and made the flat smell of cat food. But I always thought he was just exaggerating. I honestly believed he would learn to love her eventually. I didn’t think it was a big deal. But he seemed to become increasingly upset. I wish I had paid more attention to that.