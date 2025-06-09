My Husband Lied About Leaving Our Cat at a Shelter—the Reality Was Beyond Pain
When we think of betrayal in a relationship, we often think of infidelity, lies, or keeping secrets. But what if betrayal comes in the form of your beloved pet suddenly disappearing? One of our readers, Molly, shared a heartbreaking story with us about love, loss, and unimaginable deception, in the hope of finding some support and guidance during this difficult time. We invite you to read her testimony.
"Hi Bright Side,
My name is Molly, and I never thought I’d find myself writing something like this, but I’m devastated, and I need to talk to someone about it. Perhaps putting my feelings down on paper will help me to breathe again.
June wasn’t just a pet; she was part of the family for 5 years. She was a purebred Ragdoll with soft fur and ocean-blue eyes. I adopted her before I met my husband, Evan. She was by my side through every storm. She slept curled up behind my knees. She would meow softly when I cried. She knew me!!!
Evan never liked her, though. He said she was ’too spoiled,’ and that she shed everywhere and made the flat smell of cat food. But I always thought he was just exaggerating. I honestly believed he would learn to love her eventually. I didn’t think it was a big deal. But he seemed to become increasingly upset. I wish I had paid more attention to that.
When I came home from work one Wednesday, June wasn’t there. At first, I thought she might be hiding, so I called her name, shook the treat bag and looked under the bed, but there was nothing. Nothing. This had never happened before.
I started to panic. I called Evan at work; my voice was already trembling. ’Hey... Have you seen June today?’
He hesitated. Too long. ’Uh... No. I didn’t see her this morning,’ he said, his voice sounding oddly flat. ’Maybe she slipped out?’
My stomach sank. She never went outside. She was terrified of the hallway. ’No, Evan. The door was locked. None of this makes any sense. Where is she?’
There was silence on the other end of the line. I pushed harder: ’Evan, please. I need the truth. Did something happen?’
He swallowed audibly. ’Look, I—’
Before he could finish, I snapped, ’Did you take her anywhere? Did you give her away? Why would you just make her disappear?’
His voice faltered. ’I... I just couldn’t keep her any more.’ There was another long silence. Then, finally, he sighed as though I were bothering him. ’I took her to a shelter.’
I felt as if the whole world had simply stopped around me. I froze. ’What did you do?’
He said that he had dropped her off at a shelter, but he couldn’t remember the name. ’I did us both a favour,’ he added. ’She smelled bad, I’m so done with her leaving fur everywhere... And you were obsessed with that cat.’
That night, we had the worst fight of our marriage. I was screaming, crying and shaking. He just kept saying, ’She’s just a cat. You’re being dramatic.’ At one point, I shouted, ’You gave away something you knew I loved! How am I supposed to trust you after this?’
He snapped back, ’You love that cat more than you love me!’
I left the room and cried in the bathroom for an hour.
But something didn’t feel right. He was too calm. Too prepared. There was no guilt, just defensiveness.
The next day, while he was in the shower, his phone buzzed. I don’t usually snoop, but I couldn’t help myself. That’s when I saw it.
A message popped up on his screen:
’She is so beautiful. Thanks again — I still can’t believe I got a purebred Ragdoll for that price. Are you sure your wife doesn’t suspect?’
I was crushed.
I opened the thread. The truth unravelled right in front of me. He hadn’t taken June to a shelter. He’d sold her. For $1,200. He had listed her on a rehoming site. He described her like a product: ’Purebred Ragdoll, five years old, great temperament. Rehoming due to wife’s allergies.’
I confronted him about it that night. He didn’t deny it. He looked irritated, as if I were the problem. ’We’re drowning in credit card debt,’ he said. ’I needed the money. You wouldn’t have let her go.’
I walked out.
That was three weeks ago. I’ve posted on every forum I can find. I’ve even reached out to the man who bought her, but he hasn’t answered. I don’t know where she is. I don’t know if she’s okay. All I know is that my husband made a selfish choice that shattered everything I thought we had.
I lost my best friend. I lost my home. I also lost the person I thought would protect what I love, not sell it behind my back. I just want a divorce. My husband shows no sign of remorse; he just calls to tell me to ’get over it’. I hate him. I don’t even recognise the person I’ve spent years with. How can someone be so cold and indifferent after everything we’ve been through?
I feel completely lost. I’m even considering taking legal action, but I don’t know where to start or what my options are. Should I consult a lawyer? How can I protect myself and ensure that this doesn’t happen again?
If anyone can offer any advice or help, I would really appreciate it.
Thank you for reading.
—M."
Here are some suggestions that might be useful:
Thank you so much for trusting us with your story, Molly. We understand how painful and overwhelming this situation must be for you. Betrayal and loss are never easy to face, especially when they come from someone so close to you. Please remember that you are not alone: we stand with you in solidarity and support during this difficult time.
Dealing with the shock and emotional turmoil you are experiencing can be exhausting, but there are ways to help you regain control and protect yourself moving forward.
- Find emotional support. It is a heavy burden to carry alone. Consider seeing a counsellor or therapist, who can help you process your emotions and provide coping strategies. Joining a support group for people experiencing separation or pet loss can also provide comfort and empowerment.
- Prioritise your safety and well-being. If you ever feel threatened or unsafe, don’t hesitate to contact trusted friends or family members, or call the local authorities. Your physical and emotional safety comes first.
- Give yourself time to heal. Healing is a gradual process. Be kind to yourself, allow yourself to feel whatever emotions arise, and try to take things one day at a time. Self-care is essential, whether that means exercising, meditating, or simply spending time doing what you love.
- Take your time to think about your next steps. You don’t need to have all the answers right away. Take time to think about what you want and need to do next, whether that’s rebuilding your life or making changes.
- Set boundaries with your husband. If communicating with him is painful or unproductive, it’s OK to limit your contact with him to protect your peace of mind. Protect your emotional space.
- Focus on June’s well-being. Since Evan took her away without your knowledge, try to find out where she is and how she is doing. If you can’t find her straight away, contact local shelters or vets in case she has been taken there. It is important to reconnect with June or ensure she is safe, not only for her sake, but also for your peace of mind.
