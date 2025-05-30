My Sister Named Her Newborn After the Man Who Cheated on Me

"Dear Bright Side,

I never thought I’d be writing to you like this, but I’m heartbroken and angry. I’m still shaking as I type this. I need to tell my story.

Years ago, when I was visiting my family over the holidays, my little sister introduced me to one of her old friends — Jason. They had been close at school, always joking around and texting each other constantly. She used to say that he was like a ’protective big brother’ to her.

That’s how I met him.

She was the reason we started talking. Eventually, we started dating. Then came the wedding and five years of marriage. It wasn’t perfect, but I believed in us. I believed in him.

Until I found out he had cheated on me.