DNA Test Revealed I’m Not My Son’s Biological Mother — Now I’m Leaving My Husband

When I confronted him, he was crying. He said he did it out of love. To protect me. That he cared about me. But he didn’t care. He betrayed me. He silenced me. He turned me into a ghost mother without my knowledge.

I couldn’t forgive him. And I don’t think I want to try anymore. I don’t have an ounce of trust left. I’m in therapy. I’m thinking about getting a divorce. Not out of hate, but because I was killed by something that can’t be fixed. The lie was bigger than the love. I left with Ethan because he is not to blame for anything. Because he is still my son, even though my DNA is not in his body. But the void that Mark left is not filled by anything. Some nights I feel like a fraud. Other nights I feel stupid. Most of the time I feel empty. But I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing. I don’t want to do any more damage than has already been done, but I don’t think there’s a right direction to take, an easy decision to make, and I could use some advice, a word of encouragement. Anything will be useful to me, I swear.

I am writing this so that at least it will be written down. So that I don’t get swallowed up in shame. So that when someone out there thinks about lying like this, they know that they are building a hell disguised as a home.

Thank you for reading, if you have made it this far.

-M."