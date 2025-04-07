My Son’s Diagnosis Revealed the Most Devastating Family Secret

Nicolas concluded his letter as follows: “Since then, Tomas has not spoken to me. He doesn’t want to see me, he doesn’t let me come near him. And the worst thing is that he is still sick, he still needs a transplant, he is still struggling with something much bigger than all of this. But now I am a stranger to him. I am no longer his refuge, his safe place. Emily hates me. She says I destroyed our son, that I hurt him in the worst way. His family blames me for everything, as if I’m the only one responsible for this mess. My friends say I was an idiot, that I should have thought better of it. And I know I was. I know I handled it in the worst possible way. But can anyone understand how I feel?

I love Tomas. There is no DNA test that can change that. I raised him, I was there for every single one of his important moments. He is my son, I feel that in every fiber of my body. But I also know that he has a right to know the truth, to know who his real father is. How can I love someone so much and at the same time feel that I have no right to claim him? I don’t want to lose him, but I don’t know how to get close to him again. How do I explain to him that what I said was out of pain, that it doesn’t mean I want to leave? How do I show him that I am still his father when he no longer sees me as such? How can I help him with his illness when he won’t even let me be by his side?

I’m in a hotel with my suitcase open, not knowing if I should go home. I don’t know how to fix this. Do I insist or give him his space? Is it better to let him go or fight to stay in his life? How do I forgive Emily when I’m still burning with betrayal? How do I forgive myself for breaking the only thing that really mattered to me? Please, Bright Side readers, tell me what to do.

Sincerely, A father who no longer knows if he has the right to call himself one.”