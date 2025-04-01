My Dad Abandoned Me When I Needed Him Most — Now He Wants Me to Save Him

15 years later, he showed up at my door. I hadn’t heard from him in all that time. He’s now alone, broke, and homeless. He asked to come in—just for a week.

I couldn’t do it. As I shut the door, he said, “If I had helped you back then, maybe you wouldn’t have become this strong. Look at everything you’ve achieved.”

I was stunned. But he said, “I was lost in that relationship. My wife had made me forgot what it meant to be a father. I was scared of losing her, and I left you behind. I regret it every day.”

Before walking away, he added, “Parents aren’t perfect. I’m not perfect. I made a terrible mistake. Please don’t forget—I’m still your father.”

But how can I forgive someone who turned his back on me when I had nowhere else to go—who ignored his own grandchildren for nearly two decades?

What should I do?

Yours,

Allison