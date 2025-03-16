My MIL Always Interfered With My Life, So I Gave Her a Lesson

Hi Bright Side,

I really need your perspective on something that’s been weighing on me. My mother-in-law has a habit of overstepping boundaries, and I’m starting to wonder if my response was justified—or if I may have taken things too far.

So, here’s what happened. My mother-in-law lives in another state, but she visits us often. She’s always been a bit controlling, but this time she went beyond anything unimaginable. Every time she comes over, she treats my personal life like an open book she has the right to edit.

Last time she visited, she took it upon herself to go through my wardrobe and “help” by getting rid of clothes she thought were "outdated“—without asking. But the worst of it happened last weekend.

I had been working on a personal journal for years—a deeply private book filled with my thoughts, dreams, and even letters I had written to myself. I kept it tucked away in my nightstand drawer, a safe space where it belonged. One morning, I woke up to find it missing. I panicked and started searching the house, only to see my mother-in-law sitting on the couch, holding it. I found her reading my journal, flipping through the pages as if she were reading a magazine.

I was speechless. She looked up at me, completely unbothered, and said, “Oh, honey, I didn’t know you wrote so much! Some of these are so dramatic. And I had no idea you felt this way about certain things. We should talk about them!”

That was it. That was the moment something snapped inside me. I felt violated. Exposed. So I decided if she wanted to intrude on my privacy, so I returned the favor.