My Father-in-Law Never Paid the Bill, So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Behavior

I’ve covered his expenses countless times, even when he’s promised to pay me back—but, of course, he never does. Last night, we went out to a nice steakhouse again, and as expected, he sat back when the bill came he said he forgot his wallet and waited for me to pick it up. What he didn’t know that I decided enough was enough.

Before we left, I told him straight up that I wouldn’t be paying this time. Just to test him, I “accidentally” left my wallet at home. When the bill came, I acted just as surprised as he usually does and said, “I forgot my wallet.” Turns out he didn’t left his wallet at home and had to pay for everything. The look on his face was priceless—he was furious and claimed I embarrassed him.

Now, my wife thinks I went too far, but I feel like I just gave him a taste of his own medicine. Did I handle this the wrong way?

All the best,

Mark