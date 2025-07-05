20+ Heartwarming Photos That Feel Like a Trip to Our Moms’ and Grandmas’ Childhood

Photographs not only capture the momentary beauty, but also allow us to learn what the world was like decades ago. While digging through old family albums, people found photos from the childhood of their mothers and grandmothers, and it is hard to look away from them.

When emotions are brighter than a thousand words:

This photo is a real family treasure! © yesitsyourmom / Reddit

“My acrobatically skilled grandfather lifting my mother in 1958”

That ecstatic, unfiltered, joyous baby expression is probably the best thing in the world! © mrsjackwhite / Reddit

“Don’t get surprised, it’s my mother getting her hair washed by my grandmother, 1960s.”

My great-grandmother used to do the same thing when I was little! © Vegetable_Burrito / Reddit

“My mom and her younger brother sitting in the car. It’s 1952.”

“My grandmother is holding my mom in her arms. This is her first child of seven! This was taken in 1958.”

“My gran with her family and her dog. She’s the one holding the pooch. Sicily, 1950s”

“My great-grandmother and her younger brother, 1910. They look so happy!”

“My grandmother made the outfits for my mom and her sisters, 1972.”

“The sweetest picture of my grandmother I’ve ever seen! It’s from 1936.”

This is the cutest 1936 photo I’ve ever seen! © LittleRenay / Reddit

“My grandmother and her sister in the summer of 1949. Grandma was an amazing woman! She collected pig-shaped jewelry and loved crossword puzzles.”

“Grandma and her sisters going to school, 1971”

“My grandmother in a Scottish dance costume circa 1940. She had a lot of awards.”

“My grandmother (she’s in a huge frilly dress) with her mother and sisters. This is from the 1950s.”

“My mom at 3.5 years old is dressed like a hippie. It’s 1970.”

“My mom was born in 1962, the youngest of 6 children. Here she is with her brother and sister.”

“My mom and her sisters and 2 puppies in 1967. Her mom and her grandmother were dog people too. And me.”

“My mom’s kindergarten picture, 1969. My grandma was attending hairdresser courses and loved to practice her bouffant skills on her 4 daughters.”

Is she 6 or 60? © Unknown author / Reddit

“Visiting with Grandmother, 1959”

“My mommy at 13”

“My grandmother and her older sister in the 1930s”

“My mom would have turned 82 today. Happy birthday, Mom!”

“My grandmother and her cousins”

“This is my grandmother in the 1930s”

“My mother is the youngest of five. I’ve always loved digging through her family photos. This is 1961.”

“My mom with her mother. Only 1-year-old and Mom is already sporting the bling. 1925”