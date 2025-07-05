Flight Attendant Reveals the Unexpected Consequences for Passengers Who Won’t Swap Seats

Mitra Amirzadeh isn’t your typical flight attendant. Operating out of Florida, she’s been in the skies long enough to handle all kinds of tricky situations. While many of us might hesitate to ask a stranger to change seats, Mitra has perfected the art of making what could be an awkward moment into something entertaining.

On about 80% of her flights, someone requests to switch seats, often to help a family sit together. But what happens when a passenger refuses? That’s when Mitra swoops in with her trademark response.

“If they won’t move for a family with kids, I hand them a juice box and say, ’Here, you’re now babysitting,’” Mitra shared in a viral video.

And the best part? It almost always does the trick!