12+ Harrowing Revelations That Are As Eerie As It Gets
We often assume we know our loved ones and family history thoroughly, only to have our beliefs shattered by the revelation of a profound and shocking secret. This compilation features people who, instead of letting these revelations burden them, courageously shared their stories on the internet with a global audience.
- Mom always looked uncomfortable during my parent-teacher meetings at school. I assumed she felt ashamed for being poorer and less educated than the other parents. But one day, after a meeting, I glimpsed her shadow kneeling behind a tree on the school premises.
As I silently approached, I saw a student’s father standing there with a stern look on his face. My mom was begging him not to leave her. She was crying, saying she couldn’t live without him and would leave her husband, my dad, for him.
That day, my whole reality turned upside down. I discovered that my mom had been having an affair for four years with my classmate’s father. He was also married and wanted to end things for good, but she was devastated. I couldn’t forgive her after this; my poor dad didn’t deserve to be treated that way. He was a good and loving man.
- Grandma had a family before ours, including three daughters we didn’t know about. She had fled from her husband and never mentioned it to anyone. We only discovered this after she passed away when we received a letter from one of her daughters.
© CBate / Reddit
- I recently discovered that my biological father is actually my uncle, and the person I thought was my dad is my uncle. © TXVelcro / Reddit
- My dad had an affair and fathered a child from it, whom I’ve never met. My mom informed me about this when I was 21, in case the daughter ever appeared. Her condition for staying with him was that he would never see that woman or the child again, and he agreed.
© Devmax1868 / Reddit
- My grandparents pressured my mom into putting her second child (after me) up for adoption. They threatened to kick her out of the house and keep me if she didn’t comply. At 19 and unmarried, she was very frightened. My sister and mom reconnected over 30 years later.
© ambiveillant / Reddit
- I discovered that my grandparents’ house didn’t burn down by accident. My grandpa actually wanted to build his own house but didn’t have the funds. So, he tampered with some things in the basement, causing the house to catch fire. The insurance money was paid out, and he used it to build a new house. © bluedinosaursocks / Reddit
- My grandma made a strong effort to convince my mother to abort me. Ironically, she’s always been the sweetest, kindest old lady to me, so it was quite shocking to learn that she had wanted me not to exist at one point. © Veronica_Is_A_Nerd / Reddit
- My mom is adopted. Her parents kept it hidden from her, and she only found out when she was 41 years old. While trying to obtain a passport and facing issues with her birth certificate, officials directed her to the adoption agency. After about a week of searching, she finally discovered the truth about her adoption. © Drakay / Reddit
- My grandfather had a long-term relationship with a woman half his age, resulting in them having a child who was born a year after me. Surprisingly, no one, not even my grandmother, had any idea about this until after his death when the other woman and child unexpectedly appeared at his funeral. © jacobtheboy / Reddit
- When my grandmother passed away, her obituary stated that she had 13 grandchildren. However, despite repeated counts by almost everyone, they could only identify twelve grandchildren that they knew of. It turned out that my brother had fathered a daughter while still in high school, and this fact remained a secret from the rest of the family until well after the funeral.
© n***earstudebaker / Reddit
- My father was married to a woman before my mother. He married her when he was 20 and she was 80, clearly for financial reasons. Later, he had me with my mother, but they never told us kids about his previous marriage. I only recently found out from my little brother.
© 10Coldfingers / Reddit
- My mom had her first child when she was 18, and she made the difficult decision to give him up for adoption. She didn’t tell me about him until I was 14. It was a very emotional moment for both of us, and I cried a lot. © noperdoodle / Reddit
- My uncle had an affair with a woman he worked with. They eventually separated from their spouses and married each other. My new aunt already had two children when they got married. The family secret is that the youngest child is likely my uncle’s biological daughter.
She doesn’t know this, and I’m unsure who else in our family is aware. Although it has never been definitively proven, she bears a striking resemblance to my uncle.
Since my uncle has passed away, I feel like this will always remain a family rumor or secret.
© easyc87 / Reddit
