15 True Events So Disturbing They Defy All Logic

Curiosities
10 hours ago

Reality can be more unsettling than any fiction ever imagined. This collection brings together real-life stories that can leave you speechless.

What may seem like simple events at first quickly unravel into something far more bizarre and unnerving. From baffling encounters to eerie twists of fate, these tales challenge everything we think we know. As you read, you might find yourself questioning not just these stories—but the world around you.

  • For a while, I had a string of weird wrong-number calls. The most memorable was a call I got at about 11 p.m. I was asleep, so I answered it and couldn’t figure out what was going on. It was loud, but it sounded like several people were making noise.
    When I woke up enough to hear for real, it sounded like a very mournful barbershop quartet singing—no words, just a long “oooooooh” going up and down the scale in a minor key. It was super depressing and weird, and I hung up.
    I can still remember the part of the tune I heard. It was weird, and the number was restricted when I went back to look at it. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I lost two hours of my day once. I was getting ready for college, and my dad was going to drop me off, so he was there too.
    We were watching the news, and it froze. We turned the TV off and on to get it working again, and in that time, two hours had passed.
    So either we both slept without realizing it, or something weird happened. I think we crossed into another dimension, personally. © FailingDegree91 / Reddit
  • My husband and I were driving down the road in our neighborhood—a road I drove down every day—and I suddenly had no idea where we were. I couldn’t recognize any common landmarks, street names, etc. I started to really panic.
    My husband calmed me down, reminded me that I was safe, etc. It passed, but thinking about it still gives me chills. © sassylittlespoon / Reddit
  • My 5-year-old stepson likes to tell me about his other life when he had a different name and didn’t live with us. He will randomly share bits of information about this past life, and I’m always unsettled by it—especially because the names of places or people are ones we’ve never talked about or used around him.
    He’s told me he lived in California, in a city that had a T at the beginning and an A at the end (I looked it up; there are like two). He’s mentioned several times that he misses driving his red sports car on the beach. We live on the East Coast and have never been to California or taken him to a beach.
    He’s also talked about coming home to find his new kitten had escaped from his apartment. He described her, told me her name, and talked about how sad it still makes him sometimes. © AnxiousOwlette / Reddit
  • I am in my room on my computer. I open Google and go to type something. In my mind, I have the text I want to type, but for the life of me, I could not type the words. It was always gibberish.
    I retried three times, but I 100% could not type what I knew I wanted to. It wouldn’t even come out as words. I have no idea why this happened, but after I took a walk, I was fine. © ValorFiend / Reddit
  • I was in my bathroom one day when, all of a sudden, I heard the voice of a little girl whispering in my ear. “Mommy,” she said. I looked around and, of course, saw no one and brushed it off as just hearing things that weren’t there.
    About a year or so later, my mom wakes me up, asking me what I’m yelling about. Apparently, she heard a little girl saying, “Mommy, mommy, look out the window!” She still insists that it was probably just one of the cats meowing that she’d misheard, even though that makes no sense at all. © askmetossme / Reddit
  • This was last year. I was sitting in my room with the light on. It was getting late, so I decided to get up and turn it off. I got up, took two steps, and suddenly, I was back on my bed—and the light was off.
    I never reached that switch... © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was 22, getting ready at 6:30 a.m. for a baking class when I was in culinary school. I had the distinct thought that I needed to grab my chef’s coat from my closet... The next second, it was laying out neatly on my bed. I have no recollection of taking it out. It freaked me out.
    A couple of years later, when I was 25, I was waiting tables. I was holding an empty glass under an iced tea carafe. The next second, I was holding a full glass that already had condensation on it, and my coworker was asking me if I was okay.
    They might have been seizure events, but those are the only two instances of memory lapses I’ve ever had. It’s really scary when it happens. © Psych_Nurse_18 / Reddit
  • Grandpa’s nail clipper keeps disappearing for months on end and turning up in unexpected places whenever Grams asks me if I’ve used it recently. Must be Grandpa playing with his beloved possessions. © athrowawaytorule / Reddit
  • My bedroom was in the basement, and it was an old house with creaky stairs, so you could hear someone coming down. I was lying on my bed with my back to the door when I felt my bed dip down beside me as if someone were sitting on it. Every hair on my body stood up, and I was shaking as I turned around to see who it was, too afraid to talk.
    There was no one on my bed, but the dip was still very noticeable. I felt it lift up as if whoever was there had gotten up. As soon as it did, I ran out of my room and up the stairs, and the whole way up, I felt as if someone was standing directly behind me.
    I really want to go back to that building and see if it’s still as haunted, or if it was just our family. © npcvillager / Reddit
  • This happened when I lived with my parents. A couple of months passed, and I usually stayed up pretty late (around 5-6 a.m.) being on the internet.
    Anyway, I was staying up late when, all of a sudden, the back door (which was locked) flung open, and I heard a deep growl. The cats started to gather around the door.
    My parents’ house always had some weird activity. I believe it’s haunted. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Heard my 2-year-old daughter cry out in the bedroom. Got up and walked in. It was dark in the bedroom, so all I could see were shadows and silhouettes. I saw her sitting in the bed and thought, “Wow, she’s getting tall!”
    Then the silhouette suddenly flew up into the ceiling. I rushed over to the bed—my daughter was asleep, curled up in a ball, as far away on the other side of her cot as possible, on a side she’d never slept on before and hasn’t since.
    I’ve no idea what I saw. © Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaam / Reddit
  • I woke up at 3 a.m. to 12 missed calls from my mom and a text saying, “I got robbed! Come fast!” I rushed to her house.
    When I arrived, Mom said, “I didn’t send you a text!” I showed her my phone. Her color suddenly drained and she went inside. When she came back, she was holding her phone. She showed me an unsent text to my number.
    She said, “I wrote this, but I never sent it. I changed my mind at the last second.” The message read: “Honey, be careful! I just saw on the news that your town is in danger. There have been several robberies near your house.”
    I froze. If she hadn’t sent the text... then who had? And the missed calls—if they weren’t from her, who had been calling me? I made sure she was safe, stayed for about an hour, then drove home.
    When I arrived, my front door was open. A sinking feeling settled in my gut. Inside, my house had been ransacked—several of my things were gone. Somebody had broken in.
    To this day, I still get chills thinking about it. Was it just a bizarre coincidence? Or had someone gained access to my mom’s phone to lure me away? I was so shaken that I sold the house and moved out a few weeks later.
  • In the house I grew up in, every few weeks, I’d see a woman in white walk down the hallway. I always had some explanation for what it could be and never told anyone about it. Years later, after my brother and I had both left home, he asked if I had seen her.
    I still remember every detail, and I still get chills from it. © Daronlif / Reddit
  • When I was about 12, I was in the house by myself because my grandmother had to take my sister to the ER. I had just gotten out of school and was on the phone with my then-best friend. A little backstory on my house: it’s built over the original Underground Railroad.
    Anyway, I was in the kitchen, telling my best friend how creepy my house was and how I heard noises all the time. I felt a weird vibe and told her. She suggested I just sit in my room and wait for my grandmother. So I went upstairs and chilled in my room while still on the phone.
    I got thirsty and went downstairs. When I got down there, all the kitchen cabinets were open. I screamed and sat on the front porch until my grandmother got back from the ER. © leal_diamante / Reddit

Reality has a way of outshining even the wildest fiction, delivering twists so shocking they seem impossible. These 12 mind-bending true stories will leave you questioning everything, proving that life itself is the greatest storyteller.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads