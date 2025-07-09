I Refuse to Work Full-Time While My MIL Hoards Her Fortune

At first, I didn’t even understand what I was hearing. Then it hit me — the snacks in the pantry I hadn’t bought, the toys the kids suddenly had, the gas in the car when we were supposedly running on empty.

His mother was helping — but not with me, and definitely not through me. She was helping him. Quietly. Secretly.

And I was the one working overtime shifts, juggling two jobs, skipping meals, so our kids could have enough.

I’ve been exhausted for months. We’ve had nights where I cried over bills. Days where I couldn’t even think straight from the stress.

I thought we were in this together. I thought he was being strong by not asking his mom for help. But he wasn’t being strong — he was just being silent. With me.

The part that stings the most isn’t even the money. It’s the fact that he knew how much pressure I was under — and let me carry it anyway.

It’s the fact that his mom could see we were struggling, and instead of saying anything to me, she just sent things quietly, like I didn’t deserve to be in the loop.

I haven’t confronted him yet. I don’t know how. I keep replaying it in my head, wondering why he would lie to me, or why he thought I couldn’t handle the truth.

I don’t want to fight. I want to understand — but I also want to feel like I matter.

I love my husband. But I’m feeling completely shut out of my own home, like the last person to be told what’s going on in my own life.

Is this something we can fix? Or is this a sign of something deeper I’ve been ignoring?

I’d really appreciate your thoughts.

Sincerely,

Claire