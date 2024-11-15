10+ Eerie Stories From Kids That Gave Parents Real Goosebumps

Kids see the wildest things and blurt out stuff we’d never think of. The internet's full of creepy stories about kids saying the spookiest things—from chatting with "dead" relatives to predicting events like little psychic superheroes. Honestly, maybe our kids are plugged into some kind of secret, powerful realm we can’t even begin to imagine.

  • I was tucking in my two-year-old. He said, "Goodbye, dad." I said, "No, we say good night." He said, "I know. But this time it's goodbye."
    Had to check on him a few times to make sure he was still there. UnfortunateBirthMark / Reddit
  • While changing my daughter in front of the open closet door, she kept looking around me and laughing. I asked her what was so funny. She said, "The man." To which I replied, "What man?"
    She then pointed at the closet and said, "The man with the snake neck." I turn around and nothing was there. I'm afraid to look into the history of my house. At least she wasn't scared. QuagmireDP / Reddit
  • "Daddy sleep," then pushing my head underwater at the pool. evillawnornament / Reddit
  • My son was cuddling with his grandmother and being very sweet (he was about 3 at the time). He takes her face in his hands, and brings his face close to hers. Then tells her that she's very old, and will die soon. Then he makes a point of looking at the clock. NotTomPettysGirl / Reddit
  • Not my kid, but a little girl in my son’s kindergarten class told me she lives across the street from a cemetery. I asked her if it was spooky to live that close to a graveyard, and she said very matter-of-factly, "Not during the day. But at night, they all walk up to our windows and scream." Elvis_Take_The_Wheel / Reddit
  • I have an awesome video of my son. He was maybe 2-3 at the time. He was taking a quarter and trying to put in the slot just above the door handle of a closed closet. He kept repeating,“(His name) pay the lady, I pay her.”
    When I asked what he was doing, he responded, “I have to pay the lady in the closet.” I asked him why is there a lady in the closet. He said, “She lives there. I pay her.” 121guy / Reddit
  • My kid keeps talking about the babies in the walls of his bedroom. Very off-putting. JohnnyLett / Reddit
  • My 3-year-old came up to me, gave me a hug, then whispered in my ear, "Don't go to work, you will die in a wall." I drive to work and work in construction. Decided to work from home that day. Cubix89 / Reddit
  • When I was young, like maybe two years old, my grandma was in the hospital, dying of cancer. Obviously I had no idea what was going on, but apparently one day when my mother and aunt were watching me, I suddenly looked at them and said "Only one Grandma."
    They kept trying to convince me otherwise, that no, I had two grandmas, but I kept repeating that line over and over. Then the phone rang. It was my uncle calling to tell my mother that my grandma had passed a few minutes ago. kotacub / Reddit
  • While not something my own child has said, my younger cousin (around 5 at the time) once drew a picture of a black monster, looked up at me, and said, "He told me to draw this. He's coming for you. You better hide." Nilliak / Reddit
  • My daughter, when she was around 4 years old, and I were walking through a park. She suddenly says to me, your friend is calling you. I reach into my pocket and grab my cell phone, which is not ringing and no missed calls.
    One second later, my phone starts vibrating, and it was a friend I hadn’t talked to in several months. I answered it and talked for a bit. My friend said he hadn’t called me until that time and that I had answered on the first ring. Still kinda freaks me out. Gold_Passenger_5879 / Reddit

These stories might seem creepy, but they’ll definitely get you thinking—just like some other wild stories out there.

