I Refuse to Give My 16 Year Old Son a Bedroom Door

Hey Bright Side!



My wife and I have one child—our son. When my son was 14, I took his bedroom door off for slamming it too many times during arguments. I told him, “You want privacy? Earn trust.” He’s 16 now and still has no door. Yesterday, he asked for it back, but I said no. He’s a teenager, and this is when the rules need to be stricter than ever.

Today, while I was at work, my wife called me in a panic. She told me our son was missing. His teacher called and asked why he didn’t show up. I rushed to the school, meanwhile my wife checked his room and found a note: “I’m leaving.” I asked around the family, friends that I knew, but nothing. Hours later, we found out he was at his friend’s house.

Now he won’t speak to either of us. He won’t even look at me. I keep wondering—did I go too far?



Best regards!

Mitchell.