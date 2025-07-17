Careful, when he will become 17 yr old, he have right to break out from his family (by law). I know slamming door is extremely annoying to other, but I also personally know room without door 🚪 also very annoying too.
I Refuse to Give My 16 Year Old Son a Bedroom Door
Raising a child isn’t a straight path; it’s a winding road full of love, lessons, and difficult decisions. As parents, we try to set boundaries, teach responsibility, and protect our kids, all while learning as we go. But sometimes, the very choices we make to help them grow can push them away. And in those moments, we’re left asking ourselves: did we do the right thing, or did we go too far?
Our reader shared his story when discipline and communication with a teen had gone too far and hit a breaking point!
My wife and I have one child—our son. When my son was 14, I took his bedroom door off for slamming it too many times during arguments. I told him, “You want privacy? Earn trust.” He’s 16 now and still has no door. Yesterday, he asked for it back, but I said no. He’s a teenager, and this is when the rules need to be stricter than ever.
Today, while I was at work, my wife called me in a panic. She told me our son was missing. His teacher called and asked why he didn’t show up. I rushed to the school, meanwhile my wife checked his room and found a note: “I’m leaving.” I asked around the family, friends that I knew, but nothing. Hours later, we found out he was at his friend’s house.
Now he won’t speak to either of us. He won’t even look at me. I keep wondering—did I go too far?
1. Try to acknowledge his feelings.
Even if you had good reasons for your actions, your son may feel hurt, dismissed, or misunderstood. Let him know his emotions are valid by saying something like, “I can see this really upset you, and I want to understand why.” A little empathy can go a long way in opening up communication. Be present and ready to listen when your child is speaking to you about their emotions.
2. Try to don’t let pride block reconnection.
A child’s behavior can suggest they are unhappy in some way. In younger children, it might be that they don’t know the correct word for the feeling they are experiencing. It’s easy to get stuck in the mindset of “I’m the parent, I know best.” But holding onto that too tightly can push your child further away. Reaching out first, even when you feel wronged, shows strength, not weakness.
3. Consider apologizing if needed.
An honest apology doesn’t mean you were completely wrong; it means you care more about the relationship than being right. Saying something like, “I may have gone too far, and I’m sorry if I made you feel like you had no voice,” can soften tension and start healing. Apologizing to your children is not only a powerful way to model accountability and emotional growth, but it also comes with a multitude of benefits for both you and your child.
4. Create a safe space for privacy.
Your son’s been without a door for two years, and at 16, that lack of privacy may feel suffocating. It’s not just about the door; it’s about showing you respect his need for space and independence. That simple gesture might rebuild some of the trust that’s been lost. Safe spaces are best when created in a corner or a nook, as this allows the child to have the privacy they need to best work through their emotions.
Parenting teens isn’t easy, and sometimes the lines between discipline and disconnection blur. But it’s never too late to listen, adjust, and rebuild trust. At the end of the day, what matters most is not being right, but staying close.