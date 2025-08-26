My Teenage Son Told Child Services I’m “Starving” Him Because I Won’t Buy Meat

Hi Bright Side,

I (42F) feed my 17 y.o. son healthy vegan meals. He reported me for “forcing him to eat fake food.” A social worker showed up demanding to inspect my “empty” refrigerator.

When she saw it was full of vegan proteins, her face turned red: “Your son told us you’re forcing him to lose weight for wrestling by restricting his food intake. He says he’s been secretly buying hamburgers at school because he’s constantly hungry.”

I was absolutely stunned. Our family has been vegan for eight years, long before he started wrestling. I provide abundant, nutritious meals with plenty of calories and protein from legumes, nuts, quinoa, and other plant-based sources.

The social worker seemed confused when she saw our well-stocked pantry and meal prep containers. She asked to speak with my son privately, and afterward, she looked embarrassed. Apparently, he had painted a completely different picture, claiming I was “starving” him and that his wrestling coach had noticed his “dramatic weight loss.”

What hurt most was discovering he’d been telling his friends and teammates that I was an “extreme health nut” who wouldn’t let him eat “normal food.” He’d been using our family’s dietary choices as an excuse for his wrestling weight management struggles, making me the villain in his story.

The investigation was dropped when they realized there was no neglect, but the damage to our relationship feels enormous. My son seems embarrassed now but hasn’t apologized. His father (we’re divorced) thinks I should have “just bought him some chicken” to avoid this whole mess, which makes me feel even more isolated in my parenting choices.

I’m devastated that my son would involve child services to manipulate our family situation, and I don’t know how to repair our relationship without compromising everything I believe is best for our health and values.

Please help,

Sarah