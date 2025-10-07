My Stepson Wanted to Go Vegan and Expected Me to Be His Personal Cook

Dear Bright Side,

I’m reaching out because I’m feeling completely blindsided and hurt, and I’m not sure what to do next. My name is Theresa, I’m 40, and I’ve been married to my husband for four years. We have a blended family. My stepson Zac, 15, lives with us half the time, and my daughter, who’s a bit younger, lives with us full-time.

For the most part, I handle dinners at home, and I’ve always enjoyed cooking for my family. A few months ago, Zac decided to go vegan. I wanted to support him, so I bought special groceries, cooked separate meals, and even researched recipes. But after weeks of juggling two menus every night, I told my husband I couldn’t keep doing it. I said Zac could either eat what I make for the family, or he could cook for himself.

That’s when everything exploded. My husband accused me of being “cruel” to Zac, and Zac cried, skipped meals, and stormed off to his mom’s house. Suddenly, I was the one at fault. My husband’s whole family started painting me as heartless, and I felt completely attacked.

Then, a few days later, I got a frantic call from my husband’s ex-wife, Zac’s mom.