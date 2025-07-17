7+ Bermuda Shorts That Are Making a Huge Comeback This Summer

Linen: For ultimate summer workwear comfort and sophisticated ease, linen Bermuda shorts are ideal. Linen’s inherent breathability keeps you cool, and its distinct texture adds an effortlessly chic vibe, making its natural wrinkles part of a polished, office-appropriate look.

Cotton: A highly versatile choice, cotton is excellent for professional Bermuda shorts. Opt for higher-quality weaves like cotton twill or blends for a structured drape and crisp, tailored shorts silhouette. Cotton is naturally breathable, offering comfort and durability for long workdays.

Denim: While denim work shorts can work in very relaxed business-casual settings, the key is a dark-wash, unembellished, and well-tailored pair, avoiding distressed styles for professionalism. Structured denim offers a modern edge for “Casual Fridays,” but linen or tailored cotton are generally preferred for more formal workplaces.