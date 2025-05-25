I Welcomed My Best Friend Into My Home—She Destroyed My Family

Dear Bright Side,

My best friend had nowhere to go after her divorce, so I took her in. My husband didn’t say anything. All I asked of her was to babysit our 3-year-old son from 9 to 5. She smiled and said, “Sure, I’ll be your nanny!”

That day, I came home early. I opened the door. To my shock, she was painting her nails, music was blaring, and she was singing as if she didn’t have a care in the world. I looked around—my baby was nowhere in the house.

She turned to me and said, “You can now relax. I found someone who can take better care of your son than I ever could.” It turned out she had enrolled my child in a daycare without consulting us—and even told them to bill us directly.

I was furious. I told her she had absolutely no right to make such a decision without our permission. She responded coldly, saying I should be ashamed for expecting babysitting in return for letting her stay. According to her, real friends help each other without keeping score.

When my husband found out, he was livid. He blamed me for being irresponsible for letting her stay in our home in the first place. We had a huge argument, and now we’re not even speaking.

But her words still linger in my mind. Was I wrong to ask her to babysit in exchange for a place to stay? What do you think?

Regards,

Maya