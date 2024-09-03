Brad Pitt Just Made Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend — People Are Saying One Thing

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have officially stepped into the spotlight as a couple, nearly two years after romance rumors first surfaced. They made their red carpet debut, looking every bit the perfect pair, radiating happiness.

The actor and his girlfriend made an appearance at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, for the premiere of his new movie, Wolfs, nearly two years after their relationship rumors began.

Brad, 60, donned a black double-breasted tuxedo jacket paired with a round-collared shirt and flared pants. Ines, 31, opted for a white, one-shoulder gown.



The gorgeous couple displayed their affection at the red carpet-premiere, holding each other close and exchanging tender smiles.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

People online gushed over the duo and showered them with compliments. Despite the couple’s age gap of well over two decades, almost all online commenters were saying how great they looked together. One person observed, “It doesn’t look like there’s almost a 3-decade age difference; he looks great for his age...” Another wrote, ’’No way she is in her 30s,’’



Moreover, fans were thrilled to see Ines, with many quick to praise her natural beauty. One fan commented, “She looks refreshingly normal.”

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

De Ramon, a jewelry designer, moved in with Brad in Los Angeles in February of this year. Since then, their relationship has only grown stronger. This marks Brad’s first serious relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie.