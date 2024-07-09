Keanu Reeves Leaves Fans Stunned in New Appearance, “He Looks Rejuvenated”

Keanu Reeves, 59, and his visual artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 54, made a rare appearance on Sunday. The adorable couple captured everyone’s attention at a motorcycle racing event.

IMAGO/Andreas Gora/Imago Sport and News/East News

At the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix in Germany, all eyes were on the beloved Hollywood star and his girlfriend. This duo, who first appeared together on the red carpet in 2019, radiated a relaxed and stylish vibe, clearly enjoying each other’s company.



Reeves looked effortlessly charming in a dark denim jacket and matching shirt, while Grant dazzled in a simple blue sweater and jeans. Their close bond and casual elegance were evident throughout the event.

IMAGO/Fotostand / Nachtigall/Imago Sport and News/East News

The couple were all smiles as they mingled with the crowd, culminating in the thrilling moment when they waved the checkered flag. Attending this particular event was a fitting outing for them, especially since the John Wick actor launched his own custom motorcycle company back in 2011.

RADEK MICA/AFP/East News

When the photos were posted online, fans went wild over the charming duo. One person noted, ’’They both look very happy & in love,’’ while another added, ’’They are such an authentic couple. She’s amazing.’’ A third person remarked, ’’I hope they are very happy together. Keane deserves all the love in the world. A truly generous man with such a sad past.’’



IMAGO/HZ/Imago Sport and News/East News

People also complimented the actor's shorter hair, as one person noticed, ''Now that Keanu has chopped his old hair off, he looks rejuvenated.''



Additionally, most of the observers echoed the same sentiment, praising Keanu for choosing an age-appropriate girlfriend. As one fan declared, "Of course, he has an age-appropriate girlfriend! This guy is exemplary in so many ways." Another wrote, "It's so nice to see a celebrity dating someone his own age."

Daniel Radcliffe, another actor, recently made a rare appearance with his girlfriend. The 34-year-old Harry Potter star attended the red carpet with his partner of 12 years, Erin Darke, who is 39. While the couple looked adorable, many criticized them.