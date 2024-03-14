«You Forgot Your Pants!» Kristen Stewart Shows Off Toned Legs in a Risky Look

Kristen Stewart brought the heat to the red carpet! The actress most famous for her role in Twilight opted for a daring outfit, which was quite revealing and easily one of the boldest looks this year.

The 33-year-old dropped jaws.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Kristen turned heads with her choice of attire at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere. She donned a Cosabella bodysuit that tastefully accentuated her figure while providing minimal coverage. The design featured delicate straps that crossed beneath her arms, revealing an open back. A black jacket casually rested on her shoulders, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

She matched the bodysuit with fine black stockings and sleek, pointed heels. Her jewelry was subtle, limited to a selection of silver rings. For her makeup, Kristen opted for a natural look with nude lipstick and gentle eye shadow, complemented by a striking dark eyeliner. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, with her bangs and a few wavy strands softly framing her face. Her confident smile and cool composure were evident as she posed for the photographers.

Her outfit sparked a discussion.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Kristen’s fashion choice for the red carpet has been a hot topic, receiving both applause and skepticism. While she received support from numerous fans, there was also a sentiment that her attire might have been overly bold for the event. «Kristen, you forgot your pants!», commented a person. «Looks like Kanye West dressed her,» added another.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Just like Kristen, Selena Gomez also found herself at the center of controversy lately. Full story here.

Preview photo credit Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News