«You Forgot Your Pants!» Kristen Stewart Shows Off Toned Legs in a Risky Look
Kristen Stewart brought the heat to the red carpet! The actress most famous for her role in Twilight opted for a daring outfit, which was quite revealing and easily one of the boldest looks this year.
The 33-year-old dropped jaws.
Kristen turned heads with her choice of attire at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere. She donned a Cosabella bodysuit that tastefully accentuated her figure while providing minimal coverage. The design featured delicate straps that crossed beneath her arms, revealing an open back. A black jacket casually rested on her shoulders, adding an extra touch of sophistication.
She matched the bodysuit with fine black stockings and sleek, pointed heels. Her jewelry was subtle, limited to a selection of silver rings. For her makeup, Kristen opted for a natural look with nude lipstick and gentle eye shadow, complemented by a striking dark eyeliner. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, with her bangs and a few wavy strands softly framing her face. Her confident smile and cool composure were evident as she posed for the photographers.
Her outfit sparked a discussion.
Kristen’s fashion choice for the red carpet has been a hot topic, receiving both applause and skepticism. While she received support from numerous fans, there was also a sentiment that her attire might have been overly bold for the event. «Kristen, you forgot your pants!», commented a person. «Looks like Kanye West dressed her,» added another.
