14 Photos Where Something Went Really Wrong
Curiosities
21 hours ago
Our photos are supposed to preserve joyful, touching or simply lucky moments of life. But sometimes, at the most crucial moment, things start to go wrong. One awkward gesture, an accidental angle, a split second — and instead of a smile in the photo, something strange, funny or even frightening remains forever.
“Tried to take a picture of the beautiful landscape, got this instead.”
- Just found my new screensaver. © UnrealGiant7979 / Reddit
“My friend caught the bouquet. Look at her boyfriend’s face on the left.”
“Tried to take a picture of my ice cream. Greedy seagull ruined it!”
“I’m not sure if it’s a cat or a dinosaur.”
“It looks like the tattoo is petting a kitty.”
“My cat yawned at just the right moment.”
“Salvador Dog-Li Painting”
- OMG, you melted your dog! © InstructionTop4805 / Reddit
“My levitating kid on the ice rink”
“That must be painful.”
“Holding the rose up to the camera for you to see better... oh wait, no, that’s...”
“I was doing yoga at sunset, and then this happened.”
“I found this while looking through my uncle’s wedding photos. I don’t remember anything about it.”
“Photo-bomb level: toddler”
“Longest finger in le Tour de France?”
And here are some more random photos that deserve a place in an art gallery.
Preview photo credit FellSamurai / Imgur
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
12 People Whose Brave Actions Deserve a Movie
People
2 months ago
10 Plot Twists That Prove Life Can Get More Shocking Than Movies
Curiosities
2 months ago
15 People Who Married for Money Reveal How Their Life Went After
Relationships
2 months ago
15 Roommate Stories That Will Make Your Spine Tingle
Curiosities
10 months ago
15 Unsolved Mysteries That Are Too Bizarre to Believe
People
5 months ago
I Banned My MIL from Seeing My Baby Because She Refuses to Babysit
Family & kids
7 months ago
12 People Who Faced Life’s Most Obscene Twists
People
year ago
My Husband Forgot About the Baby Monitor Turned On, and I Accidentally Revealed What He Was Up To
Relationships
8 months ago
I Trusted My Ex’s New Partner With Our Son, That Was a Mistake
Family & kids
2 months ago
8 Mind-Blowing Stories That Shake Reality
Curiosities
year ago
15 True Stories Where Life Threw a Curveball
Curiosities
8 months ago
12 Stories About Mothers-in-Law That Belong in a Hollywood Movie
Family & kids
7 months ago