20 Random Photos That Deserve a Place in an Art Gallery

You don’t always have to go to an art gallery to admire works of art. Sometimes ordinary amateur photographers produce real masterpieces that look like Renaissance paintings. The paradox is that they didn’t make any special efforts to create these pictures, but just managed to capture the right moment.
“Husband sleeping in our Paris hotel room.”
“My girlfriends and I are rushing to my wedding.”
“My bridesmaids are fixing my wedding dress. It ripped at the worst possible moment.”
“Wife trying to blow her nose”
“My daughter at breakfast at 7 a.m.”
“My girlfriend has a tendency to fall asleep while sitting up, and did so the other day while still draped in a sheet.”
“Missing a strategically placed bit of dish soap foam.”
“The wedding photographer made me feel like I was in a Renaissance painting.”
“The battle of the shelf”
“Went out to dinner this weekend.”
“My friends on the wedding day. I took this photo with my phone, shot through the glass doors.”
“My bulldog basking in the light in his favorite jumper”
And these people here were also lucky to take a random photo and get a piece of art.