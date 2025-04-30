15 People Who Took a Photo but Got a Piece of Art

Photography
18 hours ago

While some people need time to set up their camera, think about the subject, composition or even go somewhere else to take a good picture, others just need to press a button on their phone. After all, you can see something marvelous next to you, for example, in your own home. Just look at the amazing photos that the heroes of our article managed to take without any effort.

“My girlfriend and a milkshake”

“Wife and son sleeping”

“Sunshine lion”

“Grandma asks my sick sister if she wants some tea.”

“Tried to photograph the building through the pouring rain.”

“Mom napping after a long flight”

“My wife and our little lion”

“Wife’s got a cold.”

“My husband and I by the fire”

“Took this photo on the way to work.”

“A painting or a window”

“The guy’s trying to explain what an NFT is.”

“A random photo looks like an Edward Hopper painting.”

“My wife and the cats”

“My friends at their wedding. Can you believe this photo was taken on a phone through glass doors?”

And these world-famous photos have a fascinating story behind their creation.

Preview photo credit BertieTheBeaver / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads