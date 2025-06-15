My DIL Tricked Me Into Babysitting—She Regretted It Instantly

Dear Bright Side,

A week ago, my DIL came to me in tears and asked me to watch my 3 y.o. grandson for 5 days because her mom had gotten very ill. So, she and my son needed to travel to be with her.

I agreed...

2 days later, I was scrolling through Facebook and was shocked to see a video posted by her mom: my son and daughter-in-law celebrating their anniversary with 20 guests.

Furious, I took her son and put him in the car. Without thinking it through, I drove him to the nearest hospital and made him get a routine checkup. After all, a checkup is good for a child—and he even got a lollipop in the end, so he was happy.