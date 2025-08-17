I Fired the Nanny Because She Put My Grandson at Risk—But My DIL Refuses to Listen to Me

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a retired teacher and a widow. I have a son, who is married, and from them, I have a grandson, whom I absolutely adore.

My DIL hired a nanny to help with my grandkid while she and my son worked long hours. They claimed, “She’s the perfect nanny ever.” But I soon noticed that something was off. I often visited and had a key to their home, given to me by my son.

Usually, I called and informed them whenever I was planning to come over. One day, I decided to do a surprise check. I walked in to find my 2-year-old grandson playing, alone, near the top of the stairs. My blood boiled when I found the nanny, who they liked so much, fast asleep on the couch, with the TV blaring loudly.

I shook her awake, and she was not even apologetic, claiming my grandson was way too energetic and drained her out, and she’d just fallen asleep a few minutes ago. I did not believe her; she even had sleep creases on her face.