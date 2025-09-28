I Refused to Answer Work Chats After 6 PM—Now My Boss Involved HR

Hi Bright Side,

My boss expected us to be “always on,” answering work chats late at night and even on weekends. For months, I went along, but it started to eat at me — dinners interrupted, my phone buzzing at midnight. One day I decided I was done. At 6 p.m., I logged out and muted the work app.

The next morning, my boss cornered me and asked why I hadn’t replied. I told him straight: “After 6, I’m off the clock.” He didn’t like that and ran straight to HR. I thought I was in trouble, but HR actually backed me up — if I wasn’t being paid, I didn’t have to be on call.

The look on his face when they told him that? Worth every ignored message.

After HR backed me up, my boss stopped messaging me after hours... but things between us got tense. He never said it outright, but I could feel the shift — fewer “good jobs,” more nitpicking on small stuff, like he was trying to make a point.

A month later, he pulled me aside and said, “You know, not being available makes you look less committed.” I reminded him HR had made the rule clear. He just smirked and said, “Rules don’t always decide promotions.”

So yeah, HR backed me up legally, but the relationship with my boss was never the same. I protected my free time, but I also learned some managers will find other ways to punish you when you stop playing along.

M.