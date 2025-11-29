I Refused to Install a Worker-Tracking App—And HR Lost It

So my company rolled out this new “engagement tool,” which is corporate-speak for a surveillance app to monitor remote employees. It tracks mouse movements, screenshots your screen every few minutes, records “idle time,” and basically treats everyone like toddlers with laptops.

Managers were told to install a supervisor version that lets you see who’s “productive” in real time.

I’m a team lead. Not a cop. Not a warden.

I told my boss, “Yeah, I’m not installing spyware on people who already hit deadlines.”

Two days later, HR emails me with the subject line: “Conversation Request Re: Compliance & Risk.” Fun.

HR warned that if my team’s numbers dropped even slightly, it would be proof I caused damage. So I told my team the truth and said, “Just work like normal. No app needed to install.”

A month later, our metrics were the only ones that didn’t collapse. Every team using the app dropped hard.

Then IT discovered why: the spyware was slowing computers and wrecking productivity. The worst-performing team? The manager who pushed the hardest.