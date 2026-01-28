My Boss Expected Me On Call 24/7 for Free, So I Let It Backfire

Hi, Bright Side,

My boss insisted I put our project management app on my personal phone so I’d “respond to urgent messages after hours.” I told her that if the company wanted 24/7 access, they could pay my phone bill. She laughed and sent me to HR. They said it was mandatory, so I installed it and kept quiet.

What they didn’t know was that I saved every call, text, and notification for the next six months. When our annual budget review came around, I asked for five minutes on the agenda and walked into the executive meeting with a PowerPoint titled “Cost Analysis of Forced Personal Device Use.”

Slide 1 was my itemized $2,847 in phone bills. Slide 2 was our company policy stating personal device reimbursement was required. Slide 3 was a highlight reel of my manager’s after-hours messages telling me to “be available at all times.” The room got very quiet.

The CEO stopped me on Slide 4 and said, “We’ll settle this today.” I got an $8,500 reimbursement and updated policy language for the whole department. My boss was terminated for ignoring corporate compliance and hostile communication. She laughed when I asked them to pay my bill. I ended up presenting her out of a job.

But I’m still not sure if that was justice or overkill. I’m curious where other people draw the line at work.

Mark L.