I Refused to Chip In for a Non-Vegan Office Party, Now HR Wants to Talk

Nope. Nope. Nope. If the office is throwing a party then they should make everyone aware they need to pay for things well beforehand. If you have to pay for it then they should make sure you order what you want, not a buffet style. Paying for your own meal makes it not a team sport. If it is paid for by the business, then it is a coworker experience. She came, she talked, and she made an effort. What happens if she had a nu allergy and there were walnut chocolate cake or peanut asian dishes? Should she still try to eat? I get allergy and a lifestyle option are two different things but for everyone knowing she is a vegan, for them not to include vegan food is creating a hostile work environment and unacceptable. She needs to report her manager to HR for being hostile, making jokes about what she eats, singling her out. And again, I would never go to a party from work and then oh by the way pay me before you leave...excuse me?! What if I left my wallet and everything at home? And $40 for a meal?! Where are they eating?! I am betting you alcohol was not included. That new manager is pocketing money.