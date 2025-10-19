I Was Denied My Days Off, So I Turned the Tables on HR

Dear Bright Side,

I worked for 4 years with no days off, so I finally decided to take all 3 months at once to go stay with family in Atlanta.

My boss looked at me and said, “That’s a long stretch! Resign if you wish to be this free!”

Then he added, “You work here, and you can’t just disappear for three months during our busiest season!”

I replied, “In that case, I’ll work 3 days a week until the end of the year.” He smirked.

A few hours later, HR made an announcement that shocked everyone. From now on, there would be a fixed list of dates each year when employees could request their time off — only during less busy periods.

Outside of those dates, everyone had to be at work, or there would be financial penalties. Soon after, we all received the list by email.

My colleagues started to complain, saying they should be free to choose their time off and that the list was restricting their rights. I kept quiet and just smiled.

But what no one knew is that I had already started sending my CV to companies. I’ll be using my approved days off to look for a new job.

And once I’ve used all my vacation days at the end of the year, I’ll resign — right in the middle of the company’s busiest time. Maybe then they’ll understand how unfair their rules are.

Am I overreacting by deciding to leave over this after years in this company?

Or is it normal for a company to dictate when employees can take their time off?

Best regards,

Shirley