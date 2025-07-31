I Refuse to Forgive My Mom After She Shamed Me for Being a “Bad Parent”

My toddler is a screamer, not a talker. He is about 14 months old and well within the milestones of normal growth. He was getting fussy at a family event, so I put on some cartoons for him on my phone, quickly feeding him some baby food because he was getting hungry.

My mother was watching me, and as soon as I was done, rolled her eyes and said, loudly, “No wonder he’s not talking yet. You’d rather let a screen raise him.” That got me plenty of looks, and I was mortified.

Given this was not the first time she’s shamed me in public, I was also furious. But I kept my cool and ignored her, just as I ignore most of her parenting advice, simply because I know how to raise my own child!

Later, my sister texted me something that made my stomach drop. She sent me screenshots of the secret family group chat that I wasn’t a part of.