I Demanded a Nursing Room at Work—Now HR Is Involved
Many working moms face challenges when offices lack proper lactation or mother’s rooms. New parents often struggle to balance the demands of their job with the needs of their baby, leading to stress and anxiety. Returning to work after having a child can feel overwhelming, especially when basic accommodations are missing.
Nana’s story:
Hey Bright Side,
I’m a brand-new mom, back at work way earlier than I honestly wanted to be, and trying to do the whole “pump every few hours, so my baby doesn’t starve” thing. My office doesn’t have a mother’s room (which, in 2025?? wild), so they told me to just use the lounge room. Not ideal, but whatever, I figured I’d make it work. It was fine at first.
But on day 3, my boss walks in on me pumping. Like full setup, totally obvious what I’m doing. He goes, “I need to take a call. Get out.” Just like that. I’m sitting there half hooked up to a machine like a cow in a tech startup barn, and he’s acting like I’m the one inconveniencing him.
The next morning, HR emails me this super perky “Just a reminder! The lounge is a shared space :) Please be mindful of others’ needs! :)” Like I’m hogging the PS5 or something.
So I reply privately and again ask if we can please have a dedicated space because pumping is, ya know, not exactly a spectator sport. HR hits me with the “We understand your concern” corporate non-apology and says the floor is “open concept” and “no extra rooms exist.” Okay...
So the next day, I come in wearing a wearable pump under my shirt, put on my nursing cover, and just keep working like normal.
A few people stared. Someone asked if it was “allowed,” which cracked me up because LIKE... what do you think I’m supposed to do? Fill my baby with vibes and good intentions?? By lunch, HR wants to “chat.”
And suddenly, after weeks of “no available rooms,” they somehow, mysteriously, magically “found a solution.” They now escort me into the only other private room on our floor... the CEO’s office. He literally leaves his own office so I can pump in privacy and comes back when I’m done.
It is SO awkward for him, and honestly? I’m not proud of this, but it’s kinda hilarious for me. If y’all had just treated me like a human being, we wouldn’t be here, Brad-from-HR.
Anyway, now I’m wondering, did I go too far? Was pumping at my desk a nuclear option, or was that the only way to get basic accommodations? Bright Side, be honest...
Best,
Nana
Hey, thank you so much for sharing your story, Nana, it really shines a light on what so many new parents go through at work.
- Speak up before it becomes a crisis — It may feel awkward to ask for accommodations or special treatment. But letting things fester until you explode usually just makes everyone more defensive. Next time, try documenting your needs clearly in writing before you get backed into a corner. Even if it feels annoying, having proof you asked politely can save a ton of frustration.
- Protect your dignity while asserting yourself — You can be firm without being hostile. Setting boundaries doesn’t have to look dramatic, even if it feels dramatic. Use humor, wear a cover, be matter-of-fact. You get what you need without giving anyone an excuse to make you feel small.
- Normalize your needs — It shouldn’t be weird to pump at work, but some people will act like it is. Don’t let their discomfort dictate yours. Treat it like any other professional necessity, a phone call, a meeting, a bathroom break. Your body and your baby are non-negotiable. Own it with calm confidence.
Despite the challenges, many working moms find creative ways to make pumping at work manageable and even empowering. With awareness, support, and persistence, offices can become more accommodating, turning stressful situations into small victories for new moms.
Read next: My Pregnant Coworker Demanded I Stop Using My Perfume, HR Got Involved
Comments
Let’s be real, demanding a “nursing room” at work sounds more like special-treatment entitlement than a fair workplace right. If everyone started expecting customized accommodations just because they bring a baby, soon offices would be chaos