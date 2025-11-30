I Demanded a Nursing Room at Work—Now HR Is Involved

But on day 3, my boss walks in on me pumping. Like full setup, totally obvious what I’m doing. He goes, “I need to take a call. Get out.” Just like that. I’m sitting there half hooked up to a machine like a cow in a tech startup barn, and he’s acting like I’m the one inconveniencing him.

The next morning, HR emails me this super perky “Just a reminder! The lounge is a shared space :) Please be mindful of others’ needs! :)” Like I’m hogging the PS5 or something.