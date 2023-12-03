12 People Share the Creepiest True Stories Someone Has Disclosed to Them

Within the realm of people’s minds, rest fond memories and entertaining stories that will last their whole lives. However, among these times, it’s also possible to encounter puzzling events that compel the urge to share with others, to avoid losing one’s sanity. Here, we’ve compiled 12 spooky narratives that people have heard from their loved ones, stories that cast doubt on their credibility.

  • My friend was checking up on his daughter late at night, seeing if she was asleep. When he poked his head through her door, he saw that she was standing at the window looking out at the view. He said, “Honey, are you okay? Why don’t you go to bed.” And he hears a reply from under the bedsheets saying, “Dad... I’m already in bed.” He looks over at the bed and there’s his daughter, looks back over at the window and no one’s there. © 0arussell / Reddit
  • My friend always said that weird things happened at her house, like hearing footsteps on the staircase while no one is there, or hearing music coming from the attic. I always thought she was just trying to freak me out, until one time I decided to spend the night at her house. It was pretty late, we closed her bedroom door and turned on a small lamp she had that was next to the door.
    We were both chilling on the bed, when the door to her room burst open, knocking the lamp off the table... We could see into the hall and there was no one there and no footsteps of someone running away. But I bolted out the door as I was convinced it was her brother, only to find out that he was in his room asleep with his door closed... We never heard anyone moving... We didn’t sleep that night. © capriciousette / Reddit
  • According to my dad, when my grandpa died, he and my mom decided I was too young to attend the funeral (I was 2). My aunt and uncle decided the same for my 3-year-old cousin. A few hours after returning from the funeral, my dad walked into the living room to find me talking to an empty chair.
    I told him I was talking to Pappy and asked how he couldn’t see him sitting there, and I then proceeded to describe the exact outfit he was buried in — down to the tie pattern and pin on his lapel — despite never seeing him in this outfit. Freaked out, my dad called my aunt and explained the incident. She told him that my cousin had just done the exact same thing an hour earlier. © NothingWithoutHouse / Reddit
  • My grandma told me that back in the 1970s she was looking to buy an old Victorian house. On her way up to the second floor, when she stood on this one certain step on the staircase, she would feel completely overcome with emotions...
    She described feeling nauseated but peaceful and a sad kind of happiness. This happened every time that she went up that staircase on that exact step. Later on, when the realtor was telling her some of the history of the house, she told her that a nun had died on the staircase, her body was found lying on that specific step. © ScrottleMuncher / Reddit
  • One of my friends had a job in the hospital looking after patients, making beds etc. I heard he randomly quit his job, and he wouldn’t talk to anyone about it. Finally, I get him to talk, and he says that he was working one night in the hospital, when he heard a nurse shouting for help because someone was going into cardiac arrest.
    So he runs down a hallway and some man runs towards him, they almost bump into each other and the man shouts, “Where’s the exit?” My friend points to the exit then runs into the room with the man going into cardiac arrest, only to see it’s the exact same person who ran past him in the hallway. Then he died in front of his eyes. © 0arussell / Reddit
  • One night, my friend was driving back from a bonfire party in the desert when she said she just saw what looked like a guy walking along the side of the road. She could see him moving way up ahead of her, and as she got closer, she started to notice that the way he was moving was very unusual. His arms seemed too long, and she described his gait to me as nothing she’d ever seen a human being do.
    She said it was like he was constantly staggering, but never falling over. She told me that as she got close enough to pass him, she just KNEW that she didn’t want to see this person/thing’s face. She turned her rearview mirror away from her, drove by as fast as she could, and didn’t look back. She called me later to tell me about this. She was actually really creeped out, because the person/thing had been heading in the direction of our town. © aladyofquality / Reddit
  • This has happened in the 70s when my father was about 12. He was walking down the street. He sees this little boy, riding a seriously old bike, from the 30s or something. My dad is obviously looking at this kid with a surprised expression on his face, thinking that the kid is strange.
    The kid looks straight at him and keeps riding towards a wall. At this point, my dad thinks he is about to see some strange kid hit a wall and hurt himself. However, what happened, my dad swears, is the kid just went through it. My dad thought he was losing it, so he ran to look on the other side of the wall, but there was nothing there. © AlyJoelle / Reddit
  • My grandmother was washing dishes in the kitchen in an empty house because my grandfather had taken all of their kids to the beach on that day. Suddenly, she hears the voice of her favorite brother (across the country) shout her name, and she’s so surprised she jumps and twists her ankle. She looks around, but can’t find him anywhere...
    My grandfather came home to find her sitting on the couch, icing her swollen ankle, and she tells him what happened. Two hours later they get a phone call from her brother’s wife saying he’d died at the moment she heard his voice. © lapsus_calami / Reddit
  • 2 years after my mother had died, my dad was getting remarried. Before my stepmom was going to officially move in, we had to clean out a lot of the house because we were consolidating two families’ worth of stuff. One morning while we were cleaning, I found a fancy mug of my mom’s with the emblem of her college and left it in the upstairs office.
    My dad came home from work a few hours later, and suddenly the mug was downstairs in the kitchen on top of a sample of the wedding invitations. No one had touched it since the morning. We joked about the “haunted mug” for a while, how it was my mom giving her approval of the wedding. Nothing happened again for a bit until a little over a year after they were married.
    My stepmom had misplaced her car keys and spent half an hour searching every corner of the kitchen for them, which involved many laps around the island counter, which had been scoured thoroughly. However, on what must have been the fiftieth lap around, she saw that her keys had appeared on one of the corners, with the mug next to them. We put the mug on a high shelf, and it hasn’t moved since. © castielsaverin / Reddit
  • My mom works in a pediatrics hospital. Once, while working night shift, she heard giggling noises coming from the playpen area of the ward. She was by herself, and understandably, she was very freaked out. During the night, she figured out (or thought she did) that the noise she kept hearing must’ve been from one of the toys (dolls, robots, stuffed animals) in the playpen.
    Anyway, she tried her best to ignore the noise and hours later, fell asleep despite being so freaked out. When she woke up the next morning, she decided to figure out what has happened. She played with all the toys in the ward, trying to extract every noise she could from them. Not one matched the laughing noise she heard the night before. She now believes that the noise was the ghost of a kid that has passed a couple of days before the incident. © imightbefickle / Reddit
  • An acquaintance used to tell me about this man in his house. He would get up at night to get some water and there would be this 1890s looking man with a beard playing the piano, and then he would get up and walk around doing normal 1890s man stuff, all in complete silence, only the floor was originally dirt and was later made into a wood floor about 12–18 inches higher.
    So the man was walking around on the original floor and the new floor cut him off at the knee. He said it was super creepy seeing him walk around cut off by the floor, but it was worse when he was playing the piano cuz he would stare at him the whole time. © zombie_eyes / Reddit
  • My grandmother’s entire life, she had a recurring nightmare. In this nightmare, she would be walking down a long dark hallway, turn to the left, open a door, and see something terrible. She’d always wake up before seeing what it was... In her 40s, she, her husband, my dad, and my aunt were on vacation. They booked the hotel at the last minute, so they ended up having to get 2 rooms with 2 twin beds on opposite sides of the floor.
    My dad wakes up around 3 AM and can automatically tell something’s not right. He calls out in the darkness, “Dad?”. No response. He turns on the bedside light. “Dad?” he says, a little louder this time. Still no response. Getting worried, he slides out of bed and shakes his father. He doesn’t wake up.
    My dad ran down the hotel hallway to my grandma’s room and started banging on the door. My grandma worriedly opens the door, and my dad shouts, “Something’s wrong with dad!” He leads her down the hallway. A long hallway. To the last door on the left. My grandmother reaches the door, turns to the left, and sees her husband dead in bed. She never had the dream since... © DSice16 / Reddit

While the stories above were recounted by others, these individuals disclosed personal mysteries from their own experiences—puzzles that remain unsolved and continue to baffle them until now.

