15 People Who Can Spot a Red Flag From Miles Away

Dating and finding “the one” is never easy, especially in the early stages of a relationship. While many people may get carried away by love or caught up in the flames of passion, others approach it with caution. These folks pay close attention to details in their partner’s manners, physique, and personality, and they might spot subtle signs that lead them to reconsider or step away from a potential romance. The people in our article have a keen eye and a sixth sense, and they embrace the decision to listen carefully to their instincts without regret.