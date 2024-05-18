My Girlfriend Went to a Club and Blocked Me When I Desperately Cried for Her Help

In a city apartment, a young couple's relationship faces a sudden test. While the girlfriend enjoys a night out, her boyfriend is struck by agonizing pain . Desperate for help, he calls her, but she ignores him. Read why it happened in our article.

I'm a 22-year-old guy, and my girlfriend and I have been together for five years since high school. I always saw her as my future wife. Last weekend, she went out with her friends to a club for her best friend's birthday, while I stayed home. Suddenly, I felt excruciating pain in my right testicle, which turned out to be a torsion.

I tried calling her for help, but she ignored my calls and texts. I then texted her that something was wrong, and she could come home immediately. The club she went to is like a 5-minute walk from our apartment. She thought I was joking, that I was trying to ruin their night. She just replied with a "What is it?".

I again tried to call her, but as expected, she just declined again. I then texted her that I need to go to the hospital now. She texted me that this wasn't the time to play games, and she then told me that if I texted or called her again, she would block my number. I again tried calling her, but she declined again, and when I tried calling her a second time, I realized she actually blocked me.