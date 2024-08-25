18 True Stories With Unreal Plot Twists

Reality often surpasses fiction, with life delivering twists and turns that amaze us. Whether heartwarming, shocking or utterly bizarre, these stories are a powerful reminder that the real world can be more surprising than anything a novelist could imagine.

  • “A guy I knew in high school English class was talking one winter day about how he was late to school because someone hit his mailbox. His folks made him fix it up before he went to school, he missed his ride & had to walk instead, but the school staff was cool about it & didn’t punish him.
    A few minutes later, another girl comes into class & she’s talking about how her morning sucked, she lost control going down a hill & hit someone’s mailbox. She freaked out & drove off before anyone witnessed it & described a few details of the house.
    The mailbox guy puts 2 & 2 together & blurts out ’You hit MY mailbox!’ He wasn’t super mad about it & she turned beet red, it was hilarious at the time the way they both reacted.” pmw1981 / Reddit
  • “We are living in Florida at the time and my Dad goes to the eye doctor because he is seeing double. In all other respects, he’s healthy. He explains his symptoms to the doctor. This was the early 2000s. The doctor picks up a medical book on eye problems. He finds the kind of symptoms my Dad is describing. The doctor shows him the book. In the book, there is a whole medical page explaining what he is experiencing and a picture of a kid from the 1960s. My Dad looks at the picture and says ’Doc, that’s me!’ The doctor says ’Yes, those are the symptoms you are showing.’ My Dad says ’No really that’s me in the picture!’
    It turns out my Dad had this eye problem when he was a kid and it was so rare that they took his picture in 1960s Ohio and slapped him in a book of rare eye problems. He doesn’t remember much about taking the picture but he did manage to get a copy of it to take home.” flounceymagoo / Reddit
  • "Was at a big art show with my wife and kid (3 or 4 at the time). We were walking up to a doorway and I noticed a couple of huge nude statues. I mean, like, no big deal to me, but I was worried about what the kid was going to say because he’s a bit of a loudmouth at the best of times and I didn’t need him yelling about private parts in the middle of a crowded art gallery. I realized the worst thing to do was make any kind of a scene about it. No covering eyes or anything, just subtly angling the stroller away from the statues and making a big deal about art things on the opposite side of the aisle.
    Then, the inevitable happens. I remember it happening in slow motion. The kid’s head turns towards the naked statues. Eyes widen. Arm raises and finger points. Mouth slowly opens. “Dad! Look at those statues! They aren’t wearing any socks!’” JCMcFancypants / Reddit
  • “Started dating a guy who was kind of shy, a little overweight, and who lived with his parents because I liked him and he was funny and passionate about his career and technology and thought my weird hobbies were interesting too.
    Turns out that business did REALLY well, and twelve years down the road he’s still funny and passionate about his business but now sometimes we get to fly places in his plane and I’ve gotten to travel more than I ever thought I would. Was not expecting this turn of events in my early 20s, but it was a fun surprise!” Tintinabulation / Reddit
  • “The little town I grew up in had these two car dealerships on opposite sides of town — one Chevy, one Ford. They were bitter rivals. Attack ads, billboard wars, you name it.
    When the owner of the Chevy dealership died, it came out he’d also owned the Ford dealership by way of a shell company. No one saw that coming, including a lot of the higher-ups who worked at the dealerships.” ronearc / Reddit
  • “I struggled with my sexuality a lot, it took me years to admit that I was gay. 10 years after coming out of the closet, I fell for a girl, and it caught me completely off guard.” Disproves / Reddit
  • “Wife was pregnant with our third and last (planned) child. We ended up in the ER as she was ’miscarrying.’ The nurse cried because ’the fetus was not viable’ so there was nothing to be done. It was horrible. One of the first times I felt completely helpless as an adult.
    Turns out the miscarriage was her body making room for twins. The girls are 5 now. Went from ’losing’ 1 to gaining 2.” chudd / Reddit
  • “I once had a job interview. It was very early in my career, and I was trying to move 500 miles to a new place. I built prototypes and brought samples of my work. It was a 9-hour drive, but everyone seemed so enthusiastic that I figured it was a lock.
    I did not get the job. I found another job in the area and took it. 6 months later, they called and asked me to interview for the job above the one I had applied for. I was given an offer on the spot and worked there for almost a decade.
    In the first few months, the people there told me the guy whose job I had (who would have been my boss if he hired me initially) had said the samples and work I did were beyond him, and he didn’t want an employee who knew more than him. Well, I guess he doesn’t have that problem since they fired him and replaced him with me.” Unknown user / Reddit
  • “I was a Starbucks barista before the whole ’names on cups’ thing was big- or, at least, it wasn’t practiced in my tiny store. There was this very cute guy who came in maybe 4-6x a week. A little often, but nothing out of the ordinary. I flirted like mad. He flirted back. It was all great.
    Then he comes in with his fiancée. I was betrayed and treated him coldly from then on. A month later, two of him come in together, and I find out that he—uh, they—are twins, and I’d shot down any chance I had with the single one.” mindovermacabre / Reddit
  • “One of my good friends in high school started hanging out with this guy from the other public high school in our city, and before long they were basically joined at the hip. She had a HUGE crush on him and was pretty sure he liked her too, but she’d never had a boyfriend before & was too shy to make the first move. One night they were hanging out & he told her he had something huge to confess... he was gay.
    They remained close friends. Then a few months later, at a party, the guy introduced all of us to his younger (by one year) brother. The dude and his brother looked similar and had similar personalities and the exact same sense of humor. Fast-forward 20 years, and my friend is happily married to the brother, her best friend is her brother-in-law, and he and his husband are godfathers to her kids.” Basketeetch / Reddit
  • “I was adopted from South America to the US when I was a toddler and have no memory of my birth parents. I had an older friend/mentor I met in college. I knew him as Mike.
    When I learned that my birth mother passed away, I got a few of her belongings, including some pictures. Who was in these pictures? Mike. He was my birth father.” aaareed / Reddit
  • “My sister’s boyfriend decided that he wanted to do more with his architecture skills, so he gave his two weeks’ notice and moved to Haiti to help rebuild after the earthquake. They stayed together. He had bad phone service, so they mostly kept in touch through emails. He would send her long emails with photos and stories of what they were doing.
    This went on for a couple of months. One off-handed tip from a co-worker and a week of sleuthing later, and it turns out he never went to Haiti. He moved to Seattle to be with his fiancée and partner of 9 years.” HouP*** / Reddit
  • “I graduated law and got engaged to the girl I had been with through university. We both applied for the same graduate program and ended up working in the same office in Canberra. Three months before our wedding, I found out she was cheating on me with our mutual boss, and I broke it off with her. Long story short, it got really, really ugly and the two of us ended up in a very bitter court case over property.
    Canberra is a pretty small city and the legal world is pretty bloody small there, too, and everywhere I went I bumped into my ex. It was beginning to seriously get me down (her too, as it transpired), and I applied for an Australian government overseas development job in Tuvalu, a Pacific island with about 11,000 population.
    It’s quite a prestigious job to get, with only two positions offered for a two-year contract on a rotating basis. I was successful in the application and moved on to the island to start my posting. To discover that my ex was the other successful applicant.” larriedbutmooking / Reddit
  • “Late last year I was snoozing in my room early in the morning when I stretched out in my bed, lying on my back. After about 10 seconds I felt something tap the tip of my toe three times. I sat up in bed, looked around the room, and saw nothing. Freaked out, I pulled myself into the fetal position and somehow managed to fall back asleep.
    Later that same day, something told me not to stay in my room for the night so I left the door open and slept in another room. My brother came home and decided to close my bedroom door. As he reached into my room for the handle he said he heard something snarl at him. He slammed the door shut and came racing into the room I was in, completely freaked out. I didn’t sleep very well that night.
    So I called a friend of mine who is much more psychically able than I am and told him what was going on. He called an old Chinese psychic/healer lady and consulted with her, and what they came up with was that I had a huge portal in my room right by my bed. For some reason, a werewolf demon came through and was hanging out in my bedroom. They ended up closing the portal and sending it back. Haven’t had problems since!” roozgirl / Reddit
  • “For 17 years, I thought I had two birthmarks on my torso. That is until my then-GF was curious about them and took a very close look at them. Turns out I have an extra set of nipples. Tiny but fully formed with areolas and all.” ThisWormWillTurn / Reddit
  • “A couple of years ago on Black Friday I woke up with an eerie feeling. Like something was wrong, and just had an overall uneasy feeling that freaked me out. It was about 2 a.m. at the time, so I walked upstairs and stood in my parents’ kitchen. Not even a minute later my mom walks out and asks me if I’m feeling weird. I said yeah, and that it was keeping me up. She says she is feeling the same way, and we just stand there for a minute or two in silence. Suddenly the phone rings, and it’s my grandmother. Apparently, my grandpa woke up around 2 with chest pains and was being rushed to the hospital. He was about 5% blockage away from the widow maker and also suffered a minor stroke. My mom and I are very close to my grandpa and grandma, but it still gives me the chills to think that we could have possibly felt something was wrong while it happened.” ForTheLoveOfTree / Reddit
  • “I was driving home with my friends from a massively indulgent lunch at an all-you-can-eat sushi boat. I can eat a LOT of sushi, and I did. I started getting pretty gassy in the car, but at the time it was just funny. As I continued to fart at a steadily increasing rate, my stomach began to feel a little weird, but I figured it was just indigestion and dealt with it until I got home. At this point, I started to feel some pain and curled up in bed to nap it off.
    Fast-forward about a day and a half, and I’m in so much pain I can barely move. I finally go to the emergency room, and the doctor tells me I have a ruptured appendix. They rush me into surgery without doing any scans because there’s already a surgeon on the floor and all the symptoms line up. After removing my appendix, they realized that there was absolutely nothing wrong with it and went on to exploratory surgery to figure out what was wrong with me.
    It turns out my large intestine had a perforation (due to a previously unknown case of diverticulitis) that had infected and ruptured. They cut off a small section of my cecum, stapled it back up, and problem-solved. I ate so much sushi that I exploded.” i___explode / Reddit
  • “A few years ago, I got invited to a friend’s engagement party. They were throwing a huge bash because they were planning on a very small destination wedding. Later in the evening, my friend’s fiancé takes the mic and starts thanking everyone for being there. ’Sorry, Jen will be out to thank you guys in a minute, she’s just having a wardrobe malfunction.’
    He goes on to tell the story about how they met, how they were best friends and decided to get engaged, and finished along the lines of ’We wish you could all be there and that we could get married right now. So we’re going to.’ Out walks Jen in her wedding dress.” RockG / Reddit

Though these stories might seem unbelievable, they remind us that the most extraordinary adventures often arise when we least expect them. So, the next time you’re in a routine moment, keep in mind: that a plot twist could be just around the corner.

