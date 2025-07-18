I Refuse to Forgive My Dad for the Truth He Hid From Me

Hello, Bright Side,

I (27F) always thought I had a strong connection with my family. We’re a small, close-knit group, and my dad raised me and my younger brother after our mom left when we were young. He was our rock, and I truly believed we were a team, facing everything together.

Last weekend, while helping my dad clean out his garage before his move to a smaller house, I stumbled across something unexpected. Tucked inside an old file cabinet, I found a collection of handwritten notes addressed to me, in my mom’s familiar handwriting, dated years after we were told she was gone.

I couldn’t help but read one of the notes. It was filled with love, apologies, and a promise that she’d tried repeatedly to reconnect with us. Other notes included old phone numbers, return addresses, and even pictures of her holding me as a baby pictures we’d been told were destroyed when the house had flooded years ago.

What I uncovered completely shattered what I had believed. My dad hadn’t kept us away from her to protect us; he had cut her off, against her wishes. He’d hidden her messages and photos, letting us grow up thinking she had walked away from us willingly.

It feels like everything I thought I knew about my family is now unraveling. I tried calling the number in her last note, but it was no longer in service, years disconnected. Still, it made me realize something I’d never considered before: the version of the story we were told was never the whole truth.

Now, I’m left wondering what happened. Where is she now? Why did Dad keep all of this from us? I can’t go on living my life the way I used to.

Best wishes,

Liza