My Stepmom Forced Me to Cook Vegan Food, and it Sparked Complete Chaos

I was shocked. I tried to explain that I was just following what she had told me to do: cook my own meals, but she didn’t care. She just kept going on about how I was ungrateful and lazy. I was done trying to reason with her, so I went off to my room.

The next morning, I woke up to find my dad and her arguing loudly in the living room. Apparently, my stepmom had complained to him, saying I was disrespecting her by using her food and making a mess. He was furious, not with me, but with her for making a big deal out of something so small. Then he came to me and said nothing could be done. Then, he suggested that I cook in the garage. What father does this to his child? I am feeling completely isolated. My mom will be back in only a week. I want to leave the house, but I have nowhere to go. What should I do?



Jenna