My Stepmom Forced Me to Cook Vegan Food, and it Sparked Complete Chaos
Our reader, a young woman, just tried to follow her stepmom’s rules. That spiraled into a tense confrontation. Now she’s left to figure out what to do. Check out how this vegan cooking dilemma leads to a whole family drama where dad prefers to keep silent.
Hi Bright Side readers! I stayed with my dad while my mom was away. My stepmom hated that I was vegan and told me to cook for myself. I said I wasn’t allowed and didn’t know how. She insisted I learn. As I prepared the ingredients, she stormed in and yelled, “Why are you using my vegetables? Go buy your own. You don’t pay for anything here, and now you’re using my food?” Then, she grabbed potatoes, tomatoes, and sweet corn, which I was planning to use, and put them back in the pantry.
I was shocked. I tried to explain that I was just following what she had told me to do: cook my own meals, but she didn’t care. She just kept going on about how I was ungrateful and lazy. I was done trying to reason with her, so I went off to my room.
The next morning, I woke up to find my dad and her arguing loudly in the living room. Apparently, my stepmom had complained to him, saying I was disrespecting her by using her food and making a mess. He was furious, not with me, but with her for making a big deal out of something so small. Then he came to me and said nothing could be done. Then, he suggested that I cook in the garage. What father does this to his child? I am feeling completely isolated. My mom will be back in only a week. I want to leave the house, but I have nowhere to go. What should I do?
Jenna
Hello, Jenna,
For some reason, your stepmom has strong feelings about your dietary choices, and that’s something you might never be able to change. But that doesn’t mean you have to suffer in silence. You’ve done your best to respect her space and follow her instructions, so the way she’s treating you is unfair. Try this way, which would help avoid creating further tension.
- Compromise where possible: Since you only have a week left before your mom returns, try to find a solution that would suit both. Maybe offer to buy your own ingredients if it’s about the cost, or suggest a designated area in the kitchen where you can cook without interfering with her space. Sometimes, small steps can ease the tension without making you feel like you’re losing your own boundaries.
- Communicate your needs firmly: If you feel like things are escalating unnecessarily, try calmly explaining why you need space to cook your meals without feeling attacked or disrespected. You could say something like, “I understand that we have different views on food, but I really need to cook my own meals because it’s important for me to stick to my diet. It would mean a lot if we could find a way to make this work without conflict.”
- Create personal space: If cooking in the garage is what’s being suggested, find ways to make that space feel more like your own. If you can, decorate it, bring some comfort to it. It may not solve the bigger issue, but having a personal space could help you feel more in control and give you a sense of peace while you wait for things to settle.
- Prepare for your mom’s return: While you wait for your mom to come back, it might help to make a plan for when she arrives. Take some time to think about what you want to share with her about how you’re feeling and what you’ve been experiencing. Discuss what you’ll do next time when she leaves.
- Consider temporary solutions: Since you mentioned wanting to leave but not having anywhere to go, consider short-term solutions like spending time at a friend’s house or a local community space where you can clear your mind. If that’s not an option, consider reaching out to a trusted family member who might be able to support you for the time being.
Ultimately, it’s okay to seek support during this challenging time. It’s important to remember that you deserve to be treated with respect, and finding a solution that feels fair to you is key. Take things one step at a time, and don’t hesitate to ask for help when you need it.
Best wishes,
Bright Side
