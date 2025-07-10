I Refuse to Let My Stepmother Live Rent-Free in the House That Belongs to Me

My stepmom said that when I turn 18, I should start paying rent if I want to continue living with them. What she didn’t know is that the house we’re living in actually belongs to me. My parents were never married, and after my mom passed away, I inherited it. When I mentioned this to her, she just laughed it off like I was making it up.

I decided to flip the situation around: she thought it was fair to ask me for rent because she believed the house was my dad’s, so it seemed only right that I ask her to pay me rent instead.

The next morning, I let her know that if she planned on staying with us after I turned 18, she’d need to start paying rent to me. She completely lost it. She hysterically refused and tried to manipulate me, shouting that I was being childish and unreasonable.

She claimed she was only trying to help me “become independent and prepare for adult life” and that my stance was just to spite her. I didn’t say anything and walked away, leaving her to deal with her anger.

The next day, I woke up to find her trying to prepare my favorite breakfast. She was suddenly acting all sweet, saying she wanted to take me shopping after we ate. This had never happened before. She asked me to keep the “misunderstanding” between us, saying my dad didn’t need to know.

I think she finally understood I wasn’t joking, and now she’s trying to backtrack. I feel like it’s time to talk to my dad about the whole situation—he deserves to know what’s going on. Or shall we keep this between us and pretend like nothing happened?

