I Don’t Want to Keep Fixing My Brother’s Mistakes, That’s Not My Responsibility

Hi Bright Side,

It’s been a long, exhausting road being the responsible one in my family. I’m 22, and my brother Alex, who’s 25, is basically the opposite. He’s always getting into debt and somehow, my parents are always there to rescue him, and they always expect me to help out.

I went along with it until recently. Last month, on my birthday, I came home hoping for a little celebration. Instead, my parents sat me down and told me that they had sold the car I paid for and had gifted to them.

It was their name on the title now, but the car was for them to use so that they wouldn’t call me any minute of the day or night to drive them somewhere. They said Alex had crashed his car again and needed to get back on his feet. I was completely shocked. They then suggested I give Alex access to my bank account, just temporarily, because family helps family.