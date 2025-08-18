Your parent and brother are selfish and entitled. Say you will call 🤳 police police 🚓 and lawyer 📜 again if they keep threatening you. Also secure 🔐 your saving 💰. They are selfish enough to empty it without thinking what will you do. Maybe leaving and changing phone and address will be better.
I Don’t Want to Keep Fixing My Brother’s Mistakes, That’s Not My Responsibility
There comes a time in sibling relationships when being the responsible one means carrying the weight of a sibling’s mistakes. For Liam Jackson, that stress has lasted a lifetime. But when his family crossed a line and tampered with his finances, he finally fought back.
Here’s Liam’s story:
Hi Bright Side,
It’s been a long, exhausting road being the responsible one in my family. I’m 22, and my brother Alex, who’s 25, is basically the opposite. He’s always getting into debt and somehow, my parents are always there to rescue him, and they always expect me to help out.
I went along with it until recently. Last month, on my birthday, I came home hoping for a little celebration. Instead, my parents sat me down and told me that they had sold the car I paid for and had gifted to them.
It was their name on the title now, but the car was for them to use so that they wouldn’t call me any minute of the day or night to drive them somewhere. They said Alex had crashed his car again and needed to get back on his feet. I was completely shocked. They then suggested I give Alex access to my bank account, just temporarily, because family helps family.
I sought support.
I just nodded, smiled, and said I’d think about it. Then I walked out and called my dad’s best friend, who’s a lawyer. I laid everything out for him, and he was as shocked as I was. He said he’d talk to my parents himself.
A few days later, he showed up. He told my parents that the car had been a favor, and he made it clear that demanding access to my bank account was completely out of line. He ended the conversation by saying that if things escalated, then we’d have to take legal action.
Now my family hates me.
Now my parents are furious. They’re telling me I embarrassed them and that I should’ve handled it in the family instead of involving a lawyer. And Alex has been texting me non-stop, saying I’ve ruined his life and how I don’t care about his future.
I finally feel like I stood up for myself for the first time in years, but now I’m being painted as the bad guy. Am I wrong for doing this?
Regards,
Liam
Thank you, Liam, for reaching out. We know that mixing family and finances is always awkward, and this situation is a tough one. This is what we have to say.
Your parents don’t realize that you have your own life.
Your parents selfishly expect you to always put your life on hold to fix their problems. Even though the car was legally theirs, it was to help them out and keep you independent. Now that both cars are gone, you’re back to your first problem of always being on call for them.
It seems your family can’t be independent of you, and they want to control your decisions. This is dangerous because this hurts your confidence and ability to make decisions as an adult. Them having the audacity to ask for access to your bank account is not “family helping family,” it’s unfair, and it’s obvious your family has a deeply dysfunctional relationship with money and responsibility.
Taking the legal route might’ve been the best step.
You say that they’ve been manipulating you for a while, so by involving a lawyer, you didn’t blindside them, you took a necessary step to protect yourself from people who were actively harming you financially and emotionally.
Getting your dad’s friend, who understood the legal ramifications of your parents’ actions, validated your feelings and showed that it could be worse. The fact that he was their friend and could still stand up for you, also made it clear how out of line they really were.
You’re not your brother’s keeper anymore.
Your parents are only angry because you’re not a walkover anymore. For years, they’ve relied on you to be the responsible one and give in to their demands. They didn’t expect you to push back, and they’re lashing out and blaming you because they don’t know how to handle it.
Your brother’s reaction is also a reflection of his own issues. You didn’t ruin his life, he’s angry because you’ve cut off his lifeline, and now he has to be responsible for once in his life. He’s been enabled for so long that he doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his own actions, but now you’ve left him no choice but to learn how to.
You should feel proud of yourself for finally standing up for you. You’ve always had your brother’s back, but now you have your own. You deserve to be stood up for, too.
Family can actually offend each other because of money. Like this family, when a mother-in-law decided to borrow some money from her daughter-in-law.