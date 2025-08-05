I Was Done Being Used for Money, So I Gave My Children What They Truly Deserved

My kids only visited me for money. I felt more like a cash machine than their mom.

I (68F) have four adult kids. For years, they’ve barely called unless they needed something. Usually money. Nothing on my Birthday.

They didn’t visit me when I had surgery. One text. But suddenly, when someone’s behind on rent or needs a loan “just until Friday,” they remember I exist.

Except Jack (32M). My youngest. He visits every Sunday, checks on me during storms, helps around the house, and never asks for a dime. He even remembered my anniversary with their late father. He brought flowers, while the others didn’t even send a text.

So I made a decision. During a family dinner, I said, “All the inheritance will be divided equally between you, except for Jack. He won’t be getting the same amount. He’ll receive much more, and I’m giving him this house too.”

Marissa (40F), my oldest, went pale. She sputtered, “What? That’s it?” She was clearly trying to process the shock.

I took a deep breath, letting the tension build before continuing. I said that Jack is the only one who’s shown me any real care, and he’ll be receiving the bulk of it, while they each get $10k.

Silence. Then there was yelling. Then storming out.

Jack was stunned. He said that I didn’t have to do that, but he also squeezed my hand.

I think I made the right decision, but it’s going to be painful for everybody.