I Was Done Being Used for Money, So I Gave My Children What They Truly Deserved
Parenting isn’t easy, especially when your kids treat you more like a wallet than a parent. One mom hit her breaking point, and what she did next turned the whole family upside down.
Original post (2 weeks ago):
My kids only visited me for money. I felt more like a cash machine than their mom.
I (68F) have four adult kids. For years, they’ve barely called unless they needed something. Usually money. Nothing on my Birthday.
They didn’t visit me when I had surgery. One text. But suddenly, when someone’s behind on rent or needs a loan “just until Friday,” they remember I exist.
Except Jack (32M). My youngest. He visits every Sunday, checks on me during storms, helps around the house, and never asks for a dime. He even remembered my anniversary with their late father. He brought flowers, while the others didn’t even send a text.
So I made a decision. During a family dinner, I said, “All the inheritance will be divided equally between you, except for Jack. He won’t be getting the same amount. He’ll receive much more, and I’m giving him this house too.”
Marissa (40F), my oldest, went pale. She sputtered, “What? That’s it?” She was clearly trying to process the shock.
I took a deep breath, letting the tension build before continuing. I said that Jack is the only one who’s shown me any real care, and he’ll be receiving the bulk of it, while they each get $10k.
Silence. Then there was yelling. Then storming out.
Jack was stunned. He said that I didn’t have to do that, but he also squeezed my hand.
I think I made the right decision, but it’s going to be painful for everybody.
Update 1 (a few days later):
Marissa and Brian (38M) have been blowing up my phone. I ignored them at first, but then Marissa left a voicemail that was... honestly sad. She said I was “punishing her for being busy” and that she’s “just trying to survive.”
I thought about that. I know they all have their lives. But so do I. I’m not just a vault for when things go wrong.
Brian tried to guilt-trip me by reminding me I used to help him pay for his daughter’s daycare. I reminded him that Jack helped me shower after my knee surgery when no one else even offered.
I am bitter. A little. But mostly I’m tired.
Update 2 (1 week later):
Marissa showed up unannounced. Just knocked on my door like nothing happened.
We sat. Both cried for a while. She admitted she hadn’t realized how distant she’d become. I admitted I hadn’t spoken up earlier. We didn’t solve everything, but I told her the truth. That love can’t be something I have to buy.
She asked if I would reconsider the will. I said no. I told her she was still getting $10k, and she could either resent that or use this moment to rebuild our relationship going forward.
She left quietly. But she hugged me.
Update 3 (unexpected turn of events):
Something unexpected happened today.
Jack came over like usual, but this time he had something different to say.
He asked me to split it all equally and said that he doesn’t want more than his siblings.
I nearly burst into tears. I felt so proud of my son.
But I told him that he earned it with his love. And that this house is his. And that I’ll think about the rest.
I’m rewriting the will slightly. Jack still gets the house. The rest of the money I’ll divide more generously among the others, but with clear letters explaining why things were the way they were. I think that sometimes, the greatest inheritance is the truth.
Families don’t always fall apart suddenly; sometimes, they just drift. Reconciliation is never guaranteed. But it’s not impossible, especially when someone finally says what’s been unsaid for far too long.