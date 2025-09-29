My Parents Told Me I Was Too Lazy to Ever Own a Home, Now They Want to Live in Mine

The timing couldn’t have been worse because just days before, I had discovered something that broke me completely. I overheard my parents talking to relatives, bragging about my brother again. But when the conversation turned to me, I froze. They said I didn’t really buy my home. They claimed my brother had helped me with the down payment, because “there’s no way he could have done this on his own.”

Not only had they dismissed my achievement, they had handed my success to the golden child. To my own family, I was still the lazy one, even after everything.