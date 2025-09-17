I Refuse to Give My Siblings a Dime of Dad’s Inheritance—They’ve Gone Too Far

Dear Bright Side,

We’re three siblings. When my dad got sick, my siblings vanished, and I cared for him until the very end. I loved him and only wanted to make sure his last days were comfortable. He left me all the inheritance. My brother accused me of caring for dad just to get his inheritance and that I sabotaged them.

What they didn’t know was that I begged my dad not to leave everything under my name, because I knew it would end up in a big fight. Plus, I already live comfortably, and my brother is struggling. After a few weeks, I thought my siblings had given up on the inheritance because I hadn’t heard anything from their end, until one morning, I found an envelope slid under my door.

Inside the envelope were official papers. I read through them and found out that my siblings had gone behind my back to challenge our dad’s will. While I understand their frustration, now I don’t think they deserve any of the inheritance, despite what I told my dad before. Their greed really showed me their true colors. I’m not sure how to face them now.

Hailey R.