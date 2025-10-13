I Refused to Support My Parents After Years of Neglect—I’m Not Their Retirement Plan

Hi Bright Side team,

I grew up being the “easy kid.” Translation: ignored. My sister was the golden child — she got the new clothes, car at 16, college paid for. I got hand-me-downs and “you’ll figure it out.”

Anytime I spoke up, I was told I was “independent” and “didn’t need as much.” It hurt, but I learned to survive on my own.

Fast-forward: my sister moved across the country, and suddenly my parents realized they’d burned out their favorite. That’s when they turned to me. Calls, texts, guilt trips: “We’re older now, we need help with bills, with the house. Family takes care of family.”

I told them flat out: “Family also takes care of you when you’re a child. You made your choice then. Don’t make me your backup plan now.” They called me selfish and cruel. I braced for them to cut me off completely.

A month later, I found out they’d rewritten their will... leaving the biggest part to me. Apparently, my sister told them she was “done” supporting them. Now they expect me to forgive decades of neglect because I’m the only one left.

And the truth? I don’t even know if I want their inheritance.