I Refuse to Babysit My Niece in an Emergency, My Vacation Is More Important

We had planned a quiet, romantic weekend getaway for my birthday. Just me and my husband. I’d been looking forward to it for weeks, thinking of it as a break from all the stress and work.

But the morning we were supposed to leave, my husband told me we needed to bring his 6-year-old niece with us. He said his sister had to rush to the hospital and had no one else to help.

Honestly, I was frustrated. I asked him, “So this isn’t going to be a birthday weekend anymore, right? I’m just babysitting now?” He said it would still be fun and that we’d make it work. I didn’t want to fight, and honestly, I felt guilty, so I agreed.

That morning, we were getting ready to pick up his niece from her house. I was packing while my husband took a call outside. When he came back in, I could tell something was off. He seemed all weird. A couple minutes later, I got a call from my mother-in-law. She was cheerful and said, “It’s so sweet of you to look after your niece so her mom could enjoy that pottery class.”