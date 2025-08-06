My Family Excluded Me From My Brother’s Engagement, So I Got My Revenge

I was never told a date. If I brought it up with him or anyone in my family, they’d change the subject or say it’s still being planned and confirmed.

After a few weeks, I texted my brother to ask about the date because it must be getting close, and I don’t want to pay for a last minute flight. No response. I asked my mom for details, and she said, “It’s not really an engagement party, just a small dinner with family. There’s no need to come down for it.”

I eventually found out that it was, in fact, a big party. They rented out an entire restaurant for 4 hours and there were about 80 guests: family, friends, cousins, everyone. Everyone was told I couldn’t make it.

My aunt, who was like a second mother to me, texted me that she was very disappointed I couldn’t make time to join, and I replied that I would have happily come, but I was not invited. Word spread quickly about my snub, and my parents and brother tried to say it was just a misunderstanding.

That was almost over a year ago. Since then, I’ve tried to get to the bottom of why I wasn’t invited. Over the course of months it went from, “It was just meant to be a small gathering,” to “I don’t know what happened, there must have been a miscommunication,” to “It’s just a party. It’s no big deal.”

I asked my brother if he was mad at me, I thought maybe his fiancée didn’t like me. Even if she or he didn’t want me there, why were my parents okay with this? This really wasn’t like them.